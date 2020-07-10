Caribbean college students who are studying in U.S. universities have yet another hurdle to clear: Just when everything seemed to be going their way, here comes something, out of left field, to throw a monkey wrench into their plans.

CNN online reported the Immigrant and Customs Enforcement is cracking down on foreigners who are here on student visas. The agency is requiring all international college students — including many from the Caribbean — whose colleges or universities have switched entirely to an online classroom platform due to COVID-19 outbreak must leave the country immediately or run the risk of deportation.

But where will they go if their country of origin has imposed travel restrictions on U.S. travelers?

Those who are affected were issued F-1 or M-1 immigrant visas, which allow non-immigrant students to legally enroll in a college, university or vocational school.

ICE emphasized that new applicants for these visas will be denied if their college had switched to online classes only. As a matter of fact, U S Customs and Border Protection will not issue a permit for anyone with student visas to enter through the borders of the United States for the same reason.

Is this another ploy by the Trump administration to hit below the belt? Are these students considered to be an easy target on his immigration hit list?

This type of treatment by the U.S. government is not only unfair to these college students, but it also seeks to punish people who have not broken the law. These students chose a school in the United States because they wanted an in-person experience that often requires much sacrifice. As one student pointed out, some families spent many years preparing for the moment when their child would graduate from high school and attend a U.S. college.

Imagine what a slap in the face this must be for those who have already paid their tuition — paying much higher than a U.S. student. They secured an apartment, they got a job working on campus, they have planned out their lives here for the next four years or for however long their visa permits. This is not what they signed up for and surely, they feel that their rights are being suppressed.

For many Caribbean parents, a college education is a cultural achievement and a college education abroad is an even greater achievement. It brings a certain amount of prestige to the entire family, especially for those families where the parents did not have a college education.

Having to return home, especially for those in entering their senior year and nearing graduation, is crushing. It can be likened to the same kind of painful disappointment that most students and their families experienced in June when it was announced that no graduation ceremonies would be held because of the pandemic.

Harvard University was among the many schools of higher learning whose leadership made the unpopular decision to switch to online courses only for the upcoming school year because of the sudden increase in the spread of the virus among younger people.

But, how could they have foreseen that they were putting their international students at risk for deportation by simply considering the well-being of their students?

Now they may not only lose some of the most brilliant minds that they have recruited but they will most likely have a financial loss. According to statistics gathered from 2018-2019 school year, the students being booted out represent approximately 5.5% of higher education enrollment and their tuition payments and spending dumped up to $40 billion into the U.S. economy.

That is a pretty BIG number. Who wudda thunk it?

I guess NOT Trump because he never does his research on these things. He just goes with the emotional flow.

Regardless of this bad news there is still a small glimmer of hope. Some international students may be able to transfer to another institution that offers in-person instruction. They can temporarily transfer until the pandemic is over. This is the only way that they might avoid deportation or other immigration consequences.

The only way we can have a lasting impact on these types of policies is to get out and vote not only in the November presidential election but in next year’s local elections as well. Be a part of the process.