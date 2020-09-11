For the many Caribbean-Americans in the tri-state area who would take the road trip to enjoy the annual New York Caribbean Carnival, it came as no surprise that event planners had to cancel the celebration this year.

The New York City festival, which is held on the first Monday in September, usually Labor Day, in Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn Borough. It typically draws in excess of 1 million people and brings a good amount of revenue to the city.

As with many scheduled Caribbean-American festivals, j’ouvert, and carnivals across the country, COVID-19 had the organizers thinking out of the box because they felt like the show must go on.

The West Indian American Day Carnival Association, the planning committee, decided to put a virtual spin on things. In other words, “dem tun dem han and mek fashion” in the midst of adversity. They advertised it as the New York Carnival Virtual Experience.

According to online news reports, the consensus was to “take the event back to the way it all began” — therefore the theme of the virtual carnival became “Back to Love.” COVID-19 would not deter them from spreading the love and awakening memories for those who were there in person during summers past.

After all, 53 years of putting on successful event after successful event is nothing to sneeze at. Imagine 53 years of bringing the Caribbean culture to the Big Apple.

Many of our younger Caribbean brothers and sisters who have made traveling to the carnival a family tradition, are not even aware that the carnival has a long history and has been around before they were born.

In the 1930s, Caribbean immigrants living in the Harlem section of New York City formed an organization that was led by Jessie Wardell. They planned events such as costume parties that were held in famous ballrooms like the Savoy, the Renaissance and even the Audubon.

As customary in the Caribbean, many carnival events were initially held in February as traditional pre-Lenten celebrations. February is one of the coldest months of the winter season in the United States, so the organizers became creative and decided to hold the event inside.

Wardell and her Caribbean group held the first carnival costume parties indoors, much like a masquerade ball. At first the event did not get much of a cross-over audience. It was mostly local Caribbean-Americans who came out to give their support.

Much credit should be given to Wardell and her organizers because they kept it moving and did not give up.

The WIADCA’s website refers to the first known authentic street carnival in the United States that took place in the 1940s. The Caribbean organization was granted a street permit to have what was referred to as a parade type of event on the streets of Harlem. And yes, this event was highly successful and laid the groundwork for all of the future carnivals.

In the 1960s for instance, Rufus Goring brought the Caribbean Carnival to Brooklyn. Leaders that succeeded Goring were Carlos Lezama in 1967, Yolanda Lezama–Clark in 2001 and Thomas Bailey in 2012.

This year the current president of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, Jean Joseph, had no choice than to think outside of the box.

Here is a snapshot of the 2020 events that went off without a hitch:

Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 – WIADCA Cares featuring free meals on the go while supplies lasted.

Sept. 4 – School supply and meal give away. this event was geared towards young people ages 5 – 17 years old.

Sept. 7 — New York Carnival “One Love” Virtual Road.

At all of these events, wearing medical face masks and practicing social distancing was practiced when necessary.

We say big up to the WIADCA group. Surely, you have pulled off a precedent setting event so that other Caribbean organizations can utilize the model and create unforgettable celebrations should the occasion arise in the future.

Bwaay dem deserve Nuff Respect!!