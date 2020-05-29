Puerto Rico reopens businesses and beaches with new rules

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has cautiously reopened beaches, restaurants, churches, hair salons and retail stores next week under strict new rules as the U.S. territory emerges from a two-month lockdown that stifled business activity on an island already beset with economic woes.

Gov. Wanda Vázquez recently announced the reopening of most businesses on May 26, but a 7 p.m-to-5 a.m. curfew will remain in place until June 15. All people will be required to wear a mask when outside or inside a business.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Puerto Rico is facing a new way of life,” she said. “It’s the right time ... We have flattened the curve.”

Many Puerto Ricans, including business owners, cheered the highly anticipated announcement.

Health experts, however, warned that the government has not tested enough people or conducted enough contact tracing, and is not prepared for a possible spike in new infections. In addition, most of the reopenings contradict recommendations made by a government-appointed medical task force.

Puerto Rico’s Health Department has reported more than 2,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 126 deaths, with dozens of additional infections still emerging every day on the Caribbean island that is a U.S. territory.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Hair salons and barber shops will welcome clients by appointment only. People doing exercise, such as surfing, jogging, swimming or kayaking, will be allowed at the beach from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Retail stores will be allowed to reopen but under limited capacity, and people will be prohibited from trying on clothes, among other restrictions. Malls will open June 8.

Businesses that will remain closed for now include gyms and movie theaters, and all arriving flights are limited to Puerto Rico’s main international airport.

Economist José Caraballo said that the lockdown, one of the strictest in any U.S. jurisdiction, had caused estimated economic losses ranging from $6 billion to $12 billion. The unemployment rate has spiked to an estimated 40% on an island of 3.2 million people with a poverty rate of more than 40%, higher than any U.S. state.

Caribbean telecom provider Digicel files for bankruptcy

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Digicel, a Caribbean-based telecommunications and entertainment provider that services more than 20 islands in the region as well as Central America and Oceania, has filed for bankruptcy court reorganization.

A spokesman for Digicel said Tuesday that the Chapter 15 filing in New York would not affect operations in the 32 markets that the company serves from its headquarters in Jamaica.

“It is business as usual,” Pat Walsh said in a statement.

Digicel Group One Limited has about $7.4 billion in outstanding debt and is seeking to restructure nearly $2 billion as part of an agreement with shareholders, according to court documents filed last week. While the limited liability company is incorporated in Bermuda, a Chapter 15 bankruptcy filing is sought in part when insolvencies involve assets, creditors and debtors from various countries.

Court documents state that the group’s revenues were $2.3 billion for the year that ended in March, with an operating profit of some $479 million. The company said it has been affected by a significant drop in phone revenues as customers increasingly turn to data usage, with traditionally strong markets like Haiti reporting revenue losses of $47 million and Jamaica down $31 million.

Digicel said its cable television and broadband businesses have not offset mounting losses in its phone operations.

“As a result, the group finds itself with unsustainable levels of indebtedness,” the company said.

Digicel already had announced salary cuts in early May that are expected to last nearly a year as a result of the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A hearing in the Chapter 15 bankruptcy case is scheduled for June.

Digicel was founded in 2001 and has invested more than $6 billion worldwide since it began operating.

— Compiled from Wire Services

Cuba highlights crackdown against hoarders during pandemic

HAVANA — The recent seizure by Cuban police of hundreds of sacks of onions was a big news item on state television, a warning to suspected hoarders and speculators who seek to benefit from harsher economic conditions during the pandemic.

The broadcast was also highly unusual because government-controlled media in Cuba rarely report on police raids and other operations. Instead, in the last two weeks, state media have embarked on a campaign to show that there is zero tolerance for anyone attempting to cash in on the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus.

The publicity campaign has also drawn criticism that suspects are not given due process, and highlighted problems with Cuba’s state production of essential goods and mixed messaging on private enterprise. It comes as the pandemic imposes even more distress and hardship on Cubans who were already used to shortages and long lines in their efforts to find basic necessities.

The onions were confiscated in Mayabeque province, and police said they acted against the suspected hoarders following tip-offs from residents. There have been numerous other media reports about similar raids by Cuban police. There was a raid on a house in Villa Clara where boxes of oil and tomatoes were confiscated; the dismantling of a stall selling pork at inflated prices; the foiling of the theft of sugar from a train; and the discovery of an attempt to steal chicken from a facility for COVID-19 patients.