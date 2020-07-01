Trinidad police arrest 72, cite ‘well-orchestrated’ plot

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on July 1 said they foiled a “well-orchestrated plan to destabilize the country” and have arrested 72 people as protesters blocked roads and fired gunshots demanding that the officers involved in the deaths of three men last weekend by police be brought to justice.

The police confirmed that one person, who media reports identify as Ornella Greaves, has died as a result of the protest and said that “investigations are underway to determine the cause of her death.” There were also unconfirmed reports that a man also died as a result of the protest.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

Greaves, 30, died while being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital for gunshot wounds.

The police said that so far, 72 persons have been arrested, and others are expected to be charged when investigations are completed.

“Intelligence has revealed that this was an orchestrated plan that was led by several gang members, whereby the intention was to use the shooting of the three young men a few days ago as a front to cover the planned plot to shut down the country,” the police said.

Premier recalls U.S. threat to retain aid over unpaid loan

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne said a high-ranking U.S. diplomat in the region reportedly threatened to withhold assistance to the island’s defense force over an unpaid loan.

Browne said that some countries continue to press Antigua for money “even though we not in a position to pay them.”

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Browne recalled a telephone conversation that he had with U.S. Ambassador to Antigua Linda Taglialatela, in which she reportedly demanded $9 million owned for a port loan several years ago.

“Up to last week, I had a call from the U.S. ambassador telling me that we owe them for the port loan and they want their money,” he said, noting the government “cannot even pay salaries and wages.”

“In fact, what they have done, during this time of COVID, the ambassador said to me the U.S. will withdraw all the military support they give to the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force,” Browne added.

He said the U.S. also questioned the country’s relationship with China.

Oversight board submits $10B budget for Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances submitted a proposed $10 billion budget on Thursday as federal legislators debate whether to curtail the board’s power over the U.S. territory.

The proposed Puerto Rico budget is slightly bigger than last year’s and largely suspends government cuts for one year to help the island impose reforms sought by the board including increasing labor participation rate, making it easier to do business on the island and providing cheaper and more reliable electricity.

The oversight board continues to restructure a portion of Puerto Rico’s more than $70 billion public debt load amid an economic crisis.

Congressman Raúl Grijalva, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee that oversees affairs of U.S. territories, recently submitted amendments to a federal law that created the board as part of a financial package for Puerto Rico. He and several other Democrats have said the board is not doing enough to protect Puerto Ricans and improve the island’s situation since its creation in 2016.

The changes they’re seeking include allowing the island to shed certain debt, which board executive director Natalie Jarekso said would erode the confidence of creditors and lead bondholders to seek a more expensive and restrictive type of debt.

Barbados prime minister hands over reins of CARICOM

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley handed over the chairmanship of the 15-member regional integration movement, CARICOM, on Friday during a special conference of regional leaders.

Her counterpart in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, will succeed Mottley, who had led the bloc for the past six months.

The regional leaders held their 20th special meeting on Friday via video conference after they had agreed during the previous one in April to stage the handing-over ceremony at the beginning of July.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected all CARICOM countries, has forced the annual summit, usually held in July, to be rescheduled to Sept. 2 and 3 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like other islands, Barbados announced plans to reopen its borders on July 12. Visitors without a documented negative coronavirus test will be tested upon arrival and quarantined for 48 hours at their own expense until they receive results.

Britain acknowledges debt owed to Caribbean migrants

On the 72nd anniversary of the arrival of a ship bringing hundreds of West Indian migrants to the United Kingdom, Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Britain’s Caribbean community.

Prince Charles said in a statement that Britain owed the Windrush generation a “debt of gratitude.”

“Today, as we honor the legacy of the Windrush generation, and the invaluable contribution of black people in Britain, I dearly hope that we can continue to listen to each other’s stories and to learn from one another,” he said in marking the June 22 observance.

“The diversity of our society is its greatest strength and gives us so much to celebrate,” he said.

But critics say the Conservative government has failed to eliminate the racism and injustice faced by members of the “Windrush generation,” some of whom have fallen foul of rigid immigration policies.

Windrush Day marks the arrival of the Empire Windrush, a former troop ship that sailed from Jamaica to England in 1948 carrying hundreds of people who had been invited by the British government to help rebuild the nation after World War II.

Jamaica working on offering COVID insurance to visitors

Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said in early June that discussions were in the final stages with insurance and global logistics providers to enable travelers who test positive for COVID-19 to be quickly isolated and repatriated.

The move came as the country prepared to reopen the sector for business beginning June 15.

“I want to make the point that we have done checks around and Jamaica is the only country in the Caribbean and arguably, the only one in the Americas that has taken on this responsibility now, to begin those negotiations and discussions with insurance and global logistics providers,” said Bartlett who was speaking during a recent digital press conference.

Bartlett said that the discussions are focussed on a program “that will enable low-cost coverage for visitors who come into the country.” He added that the cost would be “less than $20 per person for that coverage.”

Marriott exiting Cuba after U.S. terminates license

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has told Marriott International its license to run the Sheraton Four Points hotel in Havana will not be renewed.

Kerstin Sachl, the company’s director of public relations for Latin America and the Caribbean, “We have recently received notice that the government-issued license will not be renewed, forcing Marriott to cease operations in Cuba.”

Sachl said the Treasury Department told Marriott that operations in Cuba have to cease before Aug. 31 and that the company will not be allowed to manage other hotels on the island as it had planned.

The hotel’s opening in 2016 marked the first one run by an American company since 1959 and became one of the symbols of the thaw in relations with the communist country under President Barack Obama.

The agreement generated criticism from the start because the hotel is owned by the Gaviota company, which is linked to the Cuban military.

Thee State Department recently included seven hotels and companies, including Fincimex, on its list of restricted entities linked to the Cuban military. Fincimex is the Cuban company that processes all remittances to the island’s residents.

Puerto Rico court orders new murder trial for judge’s son

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The son of a federal judge convicted in 2014 of killing his wife in one of the island’s most high-profile cases will get a new trial, an appeals court ruled in late May.

Puerto Rico’s appeals court issued the ruling based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision in April that criminal trials require unanimous verdicts. The appeals court said going against that decision would mean that “the people of Puerto Rico would enjoy fewer rights than their fellow American citizens residing in any state of the Union.”

Pablo Casellas was charged with fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Carmen Paredes, at their home in a wealthy suburb of San Juan in June 2012 where they lived with their two children. She was shot several times, including in the forehead and chest.

Nearly two years later, a jury found the former insurance broker guilty on charges including first-degree murder and destroying evidence in an 11-1 verdict. He was sentenced to 109 years in prison.

Casellas blamed the killing on an unidentified intruder while authorities accused him of falsely claiming he was kidnapped and reporting that the weapon used in the crime was stolen.

In 2015, Casellas’ attorneys sought to have the ruling revoked, arguing that the requirement of unanimous verdicts in federal cases applied in Puerto Rico.

Trindad official hints at general elections in September

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — A senior government minister earlier in June hinted at the possibility of the general elections in Trinidad and Tobago scheduled for later this year being held in September.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who has served as prime minister on numerous occasions since the ruling People’s National Movement won on Sept. 7, 2015, told a parliamentary committee that there is a possibility that the elections could be held before Sept. 30.

Imbert was addressing the Standing Finance Committee hearing on increased funding of about $7 million for the Elections and Boundaries Commission as part of its preparation for the election.

“In this fiscal year, we already have had one election, the local government election of November 2019 and it is likely, possible that there may be an election before the end of this fiscal year by September 30,” Imbert said.

Aruba bans blackface during annual Dutch celebration

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba will ban the blackface makeup worn every December during Sinterklaas, a celebration of St. Nicholas in which white people often dress up as a children’s character called “Black Pete.”

Culture Minister Xiomara Maduro said in a Facebook post on Monday that she doesn’t want to encourage a celebration that would offend people. She called on participants to use multicolor paint or none at all.

“Not every problem has been resolved, but this is a first step,” she wrote.

Jerry Afriyie, a prominent Dutch Black activist, has long been calling for the eradication of the children’s character.

Puerto Rico hit with water rationing amid severe drought

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s government announced water rationing measures on Friday as 26% of the U.S. territory faces a severe drought amid the pandemic.

The island’s utilities company said water will be shut off for eight hours a day starting Saturday in several neighborhoods in the northern municipalities of Canovanas and Loiza.

“We don’t know how long this is going to last,” said Roberto Martínez, the company’s director for the metropolitan region as he urged everyone to be prudent in their water use.

Another 57% of the island is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Water trucks will be available during the rationing, Martínez said.

Other parts of the Caribbean are experiencing similar problems, with short-term severe drought reported in certain areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe have extended water rationing measures that began in April until late July.

Jamaica theology school appoints first woman president

Viviene Kerr was recently appointed as the first female president of Caribbean Graduate School of Theology in Kingston, Jamaica.

She had just assumed responsibility as campus registrar when she was called to take over from David Corbin who had been at the helm of the St. Andrew institution since 2017.

Kerr is an educator, counseling psychologist, librarian and life coach. A Westmoreland native, she said her journey was not without challenges, as she contemplated quitting her doctoral studies at the Nova Southeastern University during her final year due to financial constraints.