In this Jan. 6, 2021 image from video provided by Robyn Stevens Brody, a line of men wearing helmets and olive drab body armor walk up the marble stairs outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington in an orderly single-file line, each man holding the jacket collar of the man ahead. The formation, known as “Ranger File,” is standard operating procedure for a combat team “stacking up” to breach a building. —Robyn Stevens Brody via AP