Capital One is donating a six-story building on Wilmington’s waterfront to Delaware State University, the institutions announced Thursday. The 35,000-square-foot building valued at around $4.7 million house the university’s school for graduate, adult, and continuing education students, an incubation hub and its workforce development center, news outlets reported. Capital One stopped using the 146-year-old building in late 2018 as it consolidated its Wilmington workforce. The donation returns Delaware’s only historically Black college and university to Wilmington for the first time in about 10 years. It coincides with the university’s expansion into downtown Dover with its acquisition of Wesley College and transition into DSU Downtown. The partnership fit into the mission of Capital One’s Impact Initiative, an effort to advance racial equity through a $200 million, five-year commitment to support growth in underserved communities, Delaware market President Joe Westcott said.
