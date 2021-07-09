The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary with August Wilson’s “How I Learned What I Learned.” The production runs through July 11 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of DeSales University in Center Valley, PA.
Written and originally performed by the Pulitzer-winning playwright himself just a few years before his death, this time around the one-man theatrical memoir stars veteran stage, film and television actor Tony Todd.
“The show represents Wilson’s past life experiences and how they shaped his future and growth in becoming a Black artist in America,” Todd explains.
Todd’s own origins began humbly enough and helped shape his future. Born in Washington D.C., and raised by an aunt in Hartford, Connecticut, it was his aunt who originally ignited his desire to perform.
“I was raised on the edge of poverty,” Todd says, “but it was my aunt who kept my hands busy so I’d stay out of trouble. She was the one who enrolled me in various summer courses and encouraged my interest in the theater.”
Later, it was an English teacher who introduced him to Shakespeare and cemented his desire to perform. Seeking to better learn his craft, the six-foot-five Todd attended the University of Connecticut, and then went on to study theater at the prestigious Eugene O’Neill National Theater Institute on a full scholarship, and the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island.
With an acting career that spans more than 30 years, Todd has an extensive list of credits in all genres, but admits that the theater is his first love. Over the years he has received numerous accolades for his many roles on stage, including a coveted Helen Hayes Award for his performance in “The Captain’s Tiger.” He also originated the title role in the world premiere of Wilson’s “King Hedley II.” Additional stage credits include”Playboy of the West Indies,” “Othello,” “Aida” on Broadway, and many others.
However, the actor is probably best known for his chilling performances in horror and sci-fi films including “Final Destination,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “The Crow,” and especially the title role in 1992’s “The Candyman.”
The long-awaited Nia DaCosta remake of “The Candyman,” with Todd once again in the title role, is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 27, 2021. Postponed for a year because of COVID-19, the film is being billed as a “spiritual sequel” to the original.
“After 30 years I thought the character would be long gone,” Todd declares. “I thought after all these years he would disappear. But here we are back again with a powerful, new chapter.”
Set to scare all the die-hard fans of “The Candyman,” Todd admits he can be scared, too, but not by what one might think would scare him.
Todd admits, “Horror films don’t scare me. Rather, what does scare me is the very way people behave and don’t listen to each other. I’ve never seen our country so divided. We have to learn to be more civil to each other. We have to listen, learn, love and laugh together. That’s when I’ll be less frightened of all the things around me.”
For more information on “How I Learned What I Learned” and a full festival rundown, visit pashakespeare.org.
