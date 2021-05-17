Today, District Attorney Larry Krasner faces Carlos Vega in the Democratic primary for district attorney.
Krasner, a former civil rights defense attorney, is seeking a second term in office. Krasner has put in place several criminal justice reforms since taking office in 2018, including nixing cash bail for some low-level offenses and bolstering the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which has led to 20 exonerations.
Vega is a former prosecutor in the district attorney’s office whom Krasner fired along with dozens of other prosecutors shortly after he took office. Vega has pledged to make the district attorney's office more inclusive, hire more people of color as prosecutors, and build upon some of Krasner’s policies, including diversionary programs and the Conviction Integrity Unit.
The Philadelphia Tribune asked Krasner and Vega to respond to a questionnaire about their candidacies. The following are their responses.
