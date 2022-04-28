This Oct 28, 2021, photo shows then Congressional candidate Teddy Daniels as he speaks during a recorded podcast style discussion in Scranton, Pa. Daniels is now a candidate in next month’s Republican primary for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor. A Wayne County judge granted a temporary protection from abuse order to Daniels’ wife on Tuesday. Daniels has been ordered to stay away from his home after his wife made claims of physical and mental abuse. — Times-Tribune Photo/Jake Danna Stevens