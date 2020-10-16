Canaan Baptist Church hosted a free community food give away on Saturday that featured walk up and drive-thru pickup. The church, located at 5430 Pulaski Ave., had 600 boxes that contained 40 pounds of fresh produce, dairy, and poultry that could feed a family of four.

By reaching out to the community through social media, mailed postcards with QR links to Canaan’s website, the event was able to reach a large portion of the community. The Rev. Derick Brennan, pastor and senior minister of Canaan Baptist Church, said 300 boxes had been given away in the first 2:15 of the event.

“It was a team effort and we were just doing something in these hard times to help the community out,” Brennan said.

Clifton Jones, director of operations at Canaan, had been planning the event for two months. The staff had to plan not only a successful event but to carefully apply the safety precautions because of the pandemic.

“We know during this time of void and after, people have lost their jobs and have all kinds of economic situations and we want to be there to meet that need,” Jones said.

Brennan requested everyone coming in through the drive-thru with their cars, along with the volunteers to properly wear masks to protect themselves. The staff coordinated cars to come through and they placed their boxes in the trunk or back seats of vehicles to have a contactless delivery system.

Brennan expressed the importance of Canaan not only giving away food but also packets with educational voting information.

“We need elected officials that are going to represent our interest — the importance of not just food, but empowerment as well,” he said.

There was a meaning behind all of the work.

“We are not just a church,” Jones said. “We are an organization.” Jones noted.

According to the Philadelphia Hunger Report, 239,627 adults in the Philadelphia metropolitan region were working from 2015- 2017 but were still food insecure. Since the pandemic, the concern for food insecurities in Philadelphia has grown even more serious. Jones disclosed how food insecurity is a sensitive subject and sometimes people who are in need don’t come forward. Jones is sensitive about the way he asks if families are in need and careful not to push people away.

“I say, ‘do you know somebody that’s in need?’ They want to maintain their dignity,” Jones said.

Canaan plans to try to do more events like this in the future, during, and after the pandemic. Jones said the church is working on a drive-thru COVID-19 testing, and another food drive in November closer to Thanksgiving.

Volunteers involved were not only church members a local community members took part as well.

Arnold Norfleet has been associated with Canaan for over 20 years and wanted to be a part of the volunteer staff during the food giveaway. Norfleet, and other volunteers, began setting up around 8:30 a.m.

“This church has given so much to me, and I finally found a way to give back because that’s the Christian way,” he said. “We are here to serve.”