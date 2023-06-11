Since its founding Philadelphia has gone by a lot of titles. Some are related to our unique place in the country’s history — like the “Birthplace of America” and the “Cradle of Liberty.” Some reflect the city’s character — “A city of neighborhoods.” Another focuses on our history of innovation — “A City of Firsts.” And, probably our most well-known moniker is the “City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.”

However, unfortunately, Philadelphia’s most recent tagline could easily be “The Poorest Big City in the Country” due to our poverty rate of almost 24%. While there are undoubtedly many reasons why Philadelphia has this dubious distinction, there is a credible path to reducing this poverty: returning the city to its status as the “Workshop of the World,” as it was known for so long.

William Carter is vice president for local advocacy and engagement for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

