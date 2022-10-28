The Rev. Calvin Butts, senior pastor of Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was 73.
The Abyssinian Baptist Church shared the news Friday morning on its social media pages.
"It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022," the church said in an online tribute.
Butts, who was the pastor of the renowned Abyssinian Baptist Church for more than 30 years, was set to celebrate his 50-year anniversary with the ministry this year. He joined Abyssinian Baptist Church in 1972 as a youth minister.
Prior to his passing, he served as chairman of the community-based, not-for-profit Abyssinian Development Corporation, which he co-founded and was responsible for over $1 billion in residential and commercial development in Harlem.
Butts revitalized one of the most diverse public college campuses in America to its biggest enrollment during his presidency at SUNY College-Old Westbury, increasing full-time faculty and enhancing student support services.
Kevin R. Johnson, pastor of Dare To Imagine Church on Anderson Street in Philadelphia, told the Tribune that to him, Butts was more than just another pastor.
"He was my mentor, a father figure even," said Johnson. "He was the prince of the pulpit to me, and the torchbearer for everything that represents the best of Black excellence."
Butts, who delivered the keynote address at the Tribune's Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards in 2021, talked about the hardships that many people endured because of COVID. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Butts worked together recently as co-chairmen of the national Choose Healthy Life campaign, which intended to assist the Black community in battling COVID.
"Rev. Butts was a major pillar in the Harlem community and is irreplaceable," Sharpton said in a released statement. "He was a dominant faith and academic leader for decades. He will be missed."
Butts won numerous accolades and awards for his community engagement, including the Shirley Chisholm Community Service Award from the United Negro College Fund and the Medal for Distinguished Service from Teachers College.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, three children and six grandchildren.
Services are pending.
