As the U.S. reports its second-highest day of new Covid-19 cases amid the continuing fall surge, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it may be time for a national mask mandate.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Dr. Scott Gottlieb wrote the mandate could be “limited and temporary.”

“A mandate can be expressly limited to the next two months,” he wrote, adding that it’s easier to wear a mask in the winter than the summer. “The inconvenience would allow the country to preserve health-care capacity and keep more schools and businesses open.”

With deaths expected to rise this winter, policymakers will have to make moves to slow the spread, Gottlieb wrote. There already is no support for reinstating the stay-at-home orders from the spring.

Gottlieb, who was served as FDA commissioner from May 2017 to May 2019, wrote the concern about needing fines to enforce the mandate leading to confrontations with police isn’t necessarily true.

He is the latest in the growing call for implementing a national mask requirement.

“If people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday.

Mask mandates may be tricky to enforce, but it might be time to call for them, Fauci said

Saturday saw 83,718 new Covid-19 cases, just 39 cases shy of the all-time record that was reported Friday. Already, national cases total more than 8.6 million and 225,212 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins.