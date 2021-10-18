Cultural alliance seeks applicants for entrepreneur accelerator program
The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance is now accepting applications for the PA Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program.
The program is open to all eligible applicants but is designed to prioritize investments in socially or economically disadvantaged creative entrepreneurs and those who are located in – and whose work benefits – low-income communities.
The initiative matches eligible creative entrepreneurs with free small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000 to help them grow their businesses, audiences and revenue.
Eligible uses of these grants include but are not limited to research and development, purchase of supplies and equipment and professional and business development fees.
For information visit https://www.philaculture.org/CEA
Independence Blue Cross seeks applicants for grants
Independence Blue Cross is now accepting applications for its 2022 Clinical Care Innovation Grants. The grants, which were awarded for the first time in 2021 to Axia Women’s Health, Trinity Mid-Atlantic and Penn Medicine are intended to foster innovative approaches to care delivery that can help improve the health and well-being of Independence members and the community at large.
Health systems and large specialty groups that are in the Independence network and have a value-based contract are encouraged to apply for a 2022 Clinical Care Innovation Grant.
Up to five Clinical Care Innovation Grants will be awarded in 2022 with an average of $200,000 per grant. Grant program submissions are due by Nov 4.
For information visit www.ibx.com/ccigrant.
Wawa Foundation launches breast cancer awareness fund for nonprofits
The Wawa Foundation has launched its Breast Cancer Awareness Fund, formed to provide financial assistance to local nonprofits helping patients and their families meet basic needs during active breast cancer treatment as well as to organizations advancing prevention methods or providing access, research or treatment. Nonprofits who serve their communities in these ways are invited to apply for a portion of the $200,000 fund.
Applications will be accepted now through Oct. 31, with funding awarded and distributed on Nov. 15.
Non-profit organizations with the core purpose of helping patients and families meet basic needs during active breast cancer treatment and/or advancing prevention methods, or providing access, research or treatment related to breast cancer can apply at www.thewawafoundation.org
Johnson & Johnson seeks innovators to help solve health disparities
Johnson & Johnson has launched the Health Equity Innovation Challenge to seek and accelerate innovations that have the potential to advance health equity.
The goal of the challenge is to improve health outcomes and reduce health disparities by promoting health equity through potential solutions that prevent and treat illnesses that disproportionately affect Black and Hispanic communities.
The challenge aims to support potential innovative solutions from local entrepreneurs, innovators and community-based organizations in Philadelphia as well as Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York.
Awardees from Philadelphia will receive funding from a pool of at least $600,000, mentorship from renowned entrepreneurs, public health experts and Johnson & Johnson executives and access to the Johnson & Johnson JLABS ecosystem, which provides educational programming, visibility and networking opportunities with experts and venture capitalists.
Submissions are due by Nov. 12
For information visit https://www.jnj.com/health-equity-innovation-challenge.
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
