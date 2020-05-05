Merchant Relief Fund to support small businesses
The Merchants Fund has established the Merchant Relief Fund to ensure that the most vulnerable merchants and small businesses in Philadelphia get needed relief during the coronavirus crisis.
The Merchant Relief Fund will provide relief to small business owners in historically underserved and systematically marginalized neighborhoods — including businesses owned by women, immigrants and people of color.
All funds raised will go directly to small business merchants to help cover rent, pay existing debt, purchase inventory and supplies, or help pay employees. To donate to the fund, visit merchantsfund.org/donate/
ShopRite launches campaign to thank essential workers
ShopRite has kicked off a campaign to thank essential workers who are serving communities through the coronavirus crisis. The campaign, called Essential Thanks, gives everyone an opportunity to show their gratitude by posting a thank you note to coronavirus front-line workers.
Thank you notes can be uploaded directly to www.EssentialThanks.com or by tagging #EssentialThanks on Instagram and Twitter.
All thank you messages should be posted between April 20 and June 30. Wakefern Food Corp. — the retailer-owned cooperative that includes supermarket brands ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer and Dearborn Market — will donate $1 for each message delivered during that time frame, up to maximum donation of $500,000. The money will go to food banks in Wakefern’s trading area.
WSFS Foundation donates $300K to nonprofits
The WSFS Community Foundation is donating about $300,000 to nonprofits for coronavirus relief efforts.
The foundation already has contributed $200,000 to eight organizations, and has pledged to give $100,000 more.
The following organizations will receive funding: Bucks County Housing Group, Bucks County Opportunity Council, Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia, Chosen 300 Ministries, Delaware Restaurant Education Foundation, Esperanza Health Center, Food Bank of Delaware, Henrietta Johnson Medical Center and La Red Health Center.
Resources now online for Philadelphia career seekers
Philadelphia Works (PhilaWorks), the state’s largest workforce development board, has moved many of its resources from inside its PA CareerLink centers to an online platform.
For information, visit www.pacareerlinkphl.org/resources/
— Compiled by Ayana Jones
