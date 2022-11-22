Philadelphia police say a hammer-wielding burglar was caught on camera breaking into a popular Baptist church in East Mount Airy and stealing thousands of dollars from a safe.
Surveillance video released by police shows the thief using a hammer to break into a safe at Enon Tabernacle Church and allegedly stealing $20,000 to $25,000 in cash and checks.
Philadelphia police said the Cheltenham Avenue burglary happened on Nov. 12, but was reported to the department on Monday.
