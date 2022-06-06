The month of May was relatively quiet on the legislative front in Harrisburg, as lawmakers were only in session for three days prior to the Memorial Day holiday. With the primary election mid-month, those running for office were in their districts meeting with those in their communities.
But the short session-day calendar didn’t mean there wasn’t a lot happening. In fact, it was quite the opposite, and there remains a lot of news coming from Harrisburg.
First, on the election front, Pennsylvania saw the future makeup of the General Assembly and two of its top elected seats take shape.
At the top of the ticket, we now know that Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano (York County) will face off with Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November’s gubernatorial election. The latter was unopposed in the primary election, while Mastriano defeated a crowded field of Republicans to win the nomination. His win has not come without significant debate within his own party, which will make the coming weeks leading up to the election very interesting.
In the other big-ticket race, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate — and he did so from a hospital bed after suffering a stroke. Fortunately, it’s reported that he is recovering well. Fetterman, however, has recently learned he will be running against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz — better known as Dr. Oz — in November after Dave McCormick conceded their party’s nomination.
In the legislature, there were some notable shakeups that may have significant effects. One of the highest-ranking members of the state House lost in a primary race. House Majority Appropriations Chairman Stan Saylor (York County) was defeated by challenger Wendy Fink. Saylor is among the most tenured and experienced members of the General Assembly and has been a fixture at the budget table for years.
Down the hall in the Senate, the future of one of its top budget negotiators also remains limbo. Senate Majority Appropriations Chairman Pat Browne was still down on votes to challenger Jarrett Coleman days after the election. A recount would be likely here as well, given how close the race remains. Like his colleague in the House, Browne is a longstanding budget leader.
Although the elections may create some level of uncertainty about budget negotiators, one thing is certain: money will not be a problem this year.
April revenue collections were record-setting, as the state brought in $1.8 billion more than projected — the single-largest above-estimate monthly collection ever. To date, the state is $4.5 billion ahead for the year, and that number is expected to grow as May and June collections are tallied.
Lawmakers are starting to more aggressively discuss how these funds should be spent for the coming year’s budget, which is due June 30. And while nothing is certain, chatter in the halls of the capitol point toward more funds for education; added reserves to the state’s Rainy Day Fund; and increased investments in community projects and needs — the latter being connected to the remaining ARPA funds.
Budget talks are expected to kick into high gear in June when lawmakers return to Harrisburg for consecutive weeks of voting sessions.
While the nation was gripped with anger, frustration and sadness following the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, lawmakers in Harrisburg made another push to enact new gun laws. Democrat lawmakers — many from Southeastern Pennsylvania — called upon their Republican colleagues in the House to consider legislation that would impose new prohibitions on high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic rifles, as well as other “gun safety” measures.
Those in support of the movement used a legislative procedure known as a “discharge resolution” to bring the proposals to a floor vote. The efforts eventually failed as the House voted 111-87 against the committee discharge proposal, with those opposing the movement contending legislation is best assessed when moved through the normal committee process.
The vote and several recent shootings have thrust the gun safety and gun violence issue to the forefront of policy discussions. It is unlikely this matter will cool down anytime soon.
