Ex-DC police chief says Ron Johnson is ‘part of the problem’
A former chief of Washington, D.C.’s police force on Thursday condemned Sen. Ron Johnson after the Wisconsin Republican last week suggested that he would have felt less safe during the January 6 Capitol riot if the protesters supported the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa instead of being largely White.
“Sen. Johnson is clearly part of the problem,” Former DC Police Chief and CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Charles Ramsey told CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow on “Newsroom.” “Those comments were racist. Now if you ask him, he’ll say, ‘Oh, no racial overtones at all.’ It’s ridiculous. He is part of the problem, and he is not alone.”
Appearing on the radio talk show “The Joe Pags Show” last week, Johnson said, “Even though those thousands of people that were marching to the Capitol were trying to pressure people like me to vote the way they wanted me to vote, I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, and so I wasn’t concerned.” He was discussing his recent comments downplaying the danger that day and he has said he “never really felt threatened.”
Johnson, who has repeatedly made incendiary comments mischaracterizing the riots, has denied that his remarks about the protesters were racist.
“This isn’t about race, this is about riots,” he said earlier this week. “It’s still pretty shocking that it would take what I consider completely innocuous comment and turn it into, you know, use the race card on me and say there’s some kind of racist comment involved in that there was none.”
In the wake of the riot, some conservatives have sought to draw a false equivalency between the violence of January 6 and the unrest that took place over the summer in the wake of several high-profile police killings of Black Americans. Although there were incidents of violence and property destruction last summer, the January riot at the Capitol resulted in five deaths, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 100 other police officers were injured.
Ramsey on Thursday said comments such as the ones made by Johnson contribute to recent violence and an uptick in hate crimes in the US.
— CNN
Conviction upheld in Black partygoer’s death
A North Carolina appeals court upheld the murder conviction Tuesday of a white man who fired a shotgun at an unarmed Black partygoer after reporting “hoodlums” in the neighborhood.
A majority on a state Court of Appeals panel left intact the first-degree murder conviction of 43-year-old Chad Cameron Copley, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Copley killed 20-year-old Kourey Thomas in August 2016 as Thomas left a late-night gathering near the curb in front of Copley’s house in Raleigh, according to authorities.
Copley, who claimed self-defense, had complained about the noise and called 911, telling the operator he was “locked and loaded.” Members of the group, who were leaving a nearby party and met outside to decide what to do next, yelled back at him. Copley later fired his weapon through his garage window, according to evidence.
Tuesday’s ruling came nearly a year after the state Supreme Court overturned a 2019 ruling by the same three-judge Court of Appeals panel that had ordered a new trial for Thomas.
— The Miami Times
Alabama protest bill approved over objections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers approved a bill — filed after the tumultuous summer protests — to stiffen penalties for participating in riots and traffic-blocking demonstrations. The approval came over the objections of Black lawmakers who said they feared it would be used to jail and intimidate demonstrators.
The GOP-dominated House of Representatives voted 74-25 for the bill, sending it to the Alabama Senate. The bill’s sponsor said the legislation is needed to crack down on violent behavior, but advocacy groups and Black lawmakers have raised concerns about the vagueness of what could be considered a riot. The approval followed an emotional debate in which speakers recalled America’s storied history of social movements as well as the recent police shootings that ignited widespread protests.
Republican Rep. Allen Treadaway, a retired Birmingham assistant police chief, proposed the bill after a summer protest in Birmingham in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. That particular protest turned destructive and led to multiple businesses being burned and damaged.
The bill would change the definition of a riot and define new crimes of assault against a first responder, aggravated riot and traffic interference. It would allow police to hold arrested individuals in jail for 24 hours without bond.
— The Associated Press
