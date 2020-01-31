State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-181) hosted an Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 23 at Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St. In attendance were about 30 faith leaders from Kenyatta's 181st Legislative District which features Bright Hope Baptist Church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, Philly Mosque, Rodeph Shalom, Greater Mount Vernon among other houses of worship. State Sen. Sharif Stree attended the event. Guest speakers included Radee Hammett, of the MannUP program and Administrative Judge Jaqueline Allen.—PHOTO COURTESY OF THE PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

