Compassion Senior Living, 6223-6227 Catherine St., Philadelphia, PA 19143, 38 units

Eastwick Senior Apartments, 2604 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19153, 45 units

FOP Senior, 730 Byberry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19116, 106 units

Hedgerow Apartments, 3125-47 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19132, 80 units

Janney Apartments, 2855 Janney St., Philadelphia, PA 19134, 47 units

Jardines Preservation, 2008-2038 N. Marshall, 2007-2053 N. 7th and 639 N. Norris, Philadelphia, PA 19122, 45 units

Kate’s Place, 1929 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 144 units

Mamie Nichols Townhomes PH II, 2700 blocks Manton and Ingram streets, Philadelphia, PA 19146, 27 units

New Courtland Apartments @ St. Barts PH, 25364 Jackson St., Philadelphia, PA 19124, 48 units

Old First House, 322-40 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 34 units

Sharswood Phase 4a, scattered sites, Philadelphia, PA 19121, 58 units

Triangle Senior Housing Phase I, 3701-33 Brown and 3700-06 Mantua Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 40 units

Villas del Caribe, 161-171 W. Allegheny Ave., 3241-65 Hancock St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, 81 units

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.