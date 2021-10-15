Compassion Senior Living, 6223-6227 Catherine St., Philadelphia, PA 19143, 38 units
Eastwick Senior Apartments, 2604 Island Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19153, 45 units
FOP Senior, 730 Byberry Road, Philadelphia, PA 19116, 106 units
Hedgerow Apartments, 3125-47 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19132, 80 units
Janney Apartments, 2855 Janney St., Philadelphia, PA 19134, 47 units
Jardines Preservation, 2008-2038 N. Marshall, 2007-2053 N. 7th and 639 N. Norris, Philadelphia, PA 19122, 45 units
Kate’s Place, 1929 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 144 units
Mamie Nichols Townhomes PH II, 2700 blocks Manton and Ingram streets, Philadelphia, PA 19146, 27 units
New Courtland Apartments @ St. Barts PH, 25364 Jackson St., Philadelphia, PA 19124, 48 units
Old First House, 322-40 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 34 units
Sharswood Phase 4a, scattered sites, Philadelphia, PA 19121, 58 units
Triangle Senior Housing Phase I, 3701-33 Brown and 3700-06 Mantua Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 40 units
Villas del Caribe, 161-171 W. Allegheny Ave., 3241-65 Hancock St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, 81 units
