ARLINGTON, Virginia — Teachers can boost students’ skills in science concepts and literacy at the same time with Once Upon a Physical Science Book: 12 Interdisciplinary Activities to Create Confident Readers. This practical resource for grades 6–8 is new from NSTA Press.

Once Upon a Physical Science Book starts with advice on teaching reading-comprehension strategies. Then the 12 chapters offer:

• Hands-on lessons with engaging titles such as “The Smash-Masters,” “Energy’s Wild Ride,” and “How to Not Die in Antarctica.”

• Readings that cover key concepts, including physical and chemical properties, inertia, energy, magnets and waves. The readings support the Next Generation Science Standards and the Common Core State Standards.

• Writing activities to connect what students did with what they read, plus “Thinking Mathematically” activities.

• Assessment exercises to give feedback on what students are learning.

This resource is a follow-up to NSTA Press’s Once Upon a Life Science Book and Once Upon an Earth Science Book. The authors are experienced teachers who know what it’s like when students struggle with science texts. All three books emphasize the parallels between how people learn science and how they learn to become better readers.

For additional information or to purchase Once Upon a Physical Science Book or other NSTA Press books, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

The Arlington, Virginia-based National Science Teaching Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA’s membership includes approximately 40,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education.

NSTA Press produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the pre-K–college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies.