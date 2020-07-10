White body kills Black body

But no body saw a thing.

Every body has an opinion

But no body has the truth.

White body thought that it could

Beat the blackness out of Black body

But Black body stayed black.

Black body cried out,

"Some body! Please! Help!

This violates rights!.

But still, nobody heard a thing.