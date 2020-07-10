White body kills Black body

But no body saw a thing.

Every body has an opinion

Support The Philadelphia Tribune

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution.

But no body has the truth.

White body thought that it could

Beat the blackness out of Black body

But Black body stayed black.

Black body cried out,

"Some body! Please! Help!

This violates rights!.

But still, nobody heard a thing.

