Two years ago Block Captain Samora Frazier had her streets' annual summer block party all planned out from A-Z-- from the kiddie pools, to the barbecue, to the bouncy house.
At the last minute, though, she had to chuck it all when the city rejected her permit for the event on 31st and Berks Street in Strawberry Mansion. "They said there was too much gun violence in our area," she said.
Two weeks ago, though, she called to check and was told that she would likely be given the okay."Thank, God!" she said. All she has to do was chose a summer date -- usually a weekend in late June or early July. "They seem to be giving the okay for second-string streets -- meaning streets that are kind of small -- to have parties this summer," said Frazier.
She's still kind of lucky. According to the Philadelphia Streets Department, the city of Philadelphia denied dozens of block party permits -- about 8% of the nearly applications it received through May 22, 2023.
Police Sergeant Eric Gripp said determinations are likely based on safety concerns. More than two-thirds of the applications that were denied were due to concerns about criminal activity.
Frazier said it's been difficult getting permits through for the last two years, actually. In West Philadelphia, too, there were complaints about cancellations, last summer -- the West-Fest Block Party in Cobbs Creek, for example, was a no-go.
Cobbs Creek and Kingsessing has had eight applications rejected of those sent in before the end of May, 2023.
Keisha McCarty-Skelton of the Philadelphia Streets Department said if the Streets Department rejects an application, it is for administrative reasons like the designated person "applied late, sent in an incomplete application, did not get enough people to sign a petition, or lack of payment (of fees required to apply.)"
Only about half as many streets in Philadelphia had block parties as usual, last year -- just 2,364 compared to nearly 6,000 during the summer of 2015. Gun-violence, paired with COVID-19 concerns, accounted for the drop. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was highest, there were 106 block parties in Philadelphia.
Block captains who hope to have events this summer must apply to the Philadelphia Streets Department 21 days before the event -- and expect it to take five days to process. The district police also have to give the final okay on applications for block parties in their areas.
Block parties may be held from 8:30 am until 8:30 pm., weekends and holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. The city is not issuing permits for weekday block parties at this time. Additional approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections may be needed for rides or carnivals or to sell merchandise or offer services.
Applications and information on the latest rules for outdoor summer parties is available by emailing block.party@phila.gov.
