Secretary of State Antony Blinken named retired ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as the department’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer Monday, a step that current and former diplomats said reflects Blinken’s seriousness about improving diversity at America’s oldest Cabinet agency.
“Gina has a track record over her career of bringing empirical rigor and fierce urgency to the fight for diversity and inclusion and in pushing for accountability,” Blinken said at the State Department.
He said Abercrombie-Winstanley has “consistently been a courageous and outspoken voice on these issues, including by sharing her own experiences of discrimination ... like when she was told in a briefing for State’s board of examiners, the institution that selects candidates for the Foreign Service that, ‘African Americans have cognitive difficulties with large amounts of reading material.’”
“She knows the toll this takes on individuals, but also on the institution,” Blinken said, describing Abercrombie-Winstanley as “a diplomat who knows there are times when you shouldn’t be diplomatic, like when people are denied an equal shot at rising in their career, prevented from serving our country because of who they are. She won’t be afraid to tell us where we’re coming up short.”
Abercrombie-Winstanley, a career member of the foreign service decorated for acts of courage during an al-Qaeda attack on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has served as an ambassador to Malta, adviser to U.S. Cyber Command, and deputy coordinator for State’s counterterrorism bureau.
The diversity challenge at the State Department “is longstanding,” Abercrombie-Winstanley told CNN in February, adding that she brings both a personal and historical understanding of the hurdles.
Her appointment, Blinken’s first concrete step toward changing the bureaucratic culture at the department, signals that real change is underway, observers and diplomats said.
“There are a lot of people out there who could have been figureheads in this role. Gina is somebody who is not there as a figurehead,” said Jenna Ben-Yehuda, CEO of the Truman Center, a nationwide group of national security professionals. Ben-Yehuda worked closely with Abercrombie-Winstanley and others to produce a March report on transforming the State Department and said the retired ambassador will bring to the job a nitty-gritty knowledge of the system and a strategic vision for how to effect change.
Blinken has made clear that increasing diversity, equity and inclusion is one of his top priorities — not just domestically, but at embassies around the world. In a cable last week about reengaging with the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, Blinken referred to “our top human rights objectives” and then said: “Number one among these is re-establishing U.S. leadership on racial justice, at home and abroad.”
During a March 10 hearing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken said that he “will consider it a mark of my success or not during my tenure as secretary whether we’ve been able to put in place a much more sustainable foundation for advancing true diversity at the State Department, to make sure that we have a Foreign Service and foreign policy workforce that looks like the country that it represents.”
On Monday, Blinken said the State Department simply isn’t as diverse and inclusive as it needs to be and pointed to data from a 2020 Government Accountability Office report. It found that “racial or ethnic minorities in the department’s civil service were up to 29% less likely to be promoted than their white peers with similar qualifications,” Blinken said. “The report also found that the higher up you went in the department, the lower the proportion was of women or racial and ethnic minorities. In other words, up in rank, down in diversity.”
Biinken called the lack of diversity a problem that “is as old as the department itself. It’s systemic. It goes much deeper than any one institution, or any one administration. And it’s perpetuated by policies, practices, and people, to this day.”
