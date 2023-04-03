African-Americans are the only people in the history of humankind who pay racists to be racist. In other words, we are the only people who voluntary and willingly finance our own discriminatory victimization.
And I'm damned tired of it. So I'm using this popular column to agitate for change.
This is volume 24 of my monthly column entitled “Black Dollars Matter.” As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia's white-owned businesses and white-led employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically because money talks and BS walks.
Included in some of these “Black Dollars Matter” columns is a subset called “Philly's Jim Crow,” which began Sept. 10, 2016. And today's subset is number 14.
In each of these “Philly's Jim Crow” subsets, I raise questions about some or all of the City's largest employers and/or the employers with the City's largest Black consumer base and/or the employers situated in largely Black neighborhoods in the City and/or employers profiting largely from Black municipal taxpayer dollars in the City.
And I should mention that, as an attorney, I decided to include the City's largest law firms primarily because many (but certainly not all) of Philadelphia's top law firms have abysmal hiring rates for Black associates and abysmal promotion rates for Black partners.
A few years ago, I asked each of Philadelphia's largest businesses and employers about their policies, practices and data regarding Black employees. Those local large businesses and employers included Acme Markets, Aramark, Bayada Home Healthcare, CVS (which purchased Peoples Drug in 1990), City of Philadelphia, Comcast Corporation/Comcast Spectacor, Cozen O'Connor, Crown Holdings, Drexel University, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health System, Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, P.C., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, SEPTA, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania/University of Pennsylvania Healthcare, United Parcel Service, Urban Outfitters and Vanguard Group.
Some of them responded. Some had good responses. Some had weak responses. And some completely ignored me, thereby completely ignoring The Philadelphia Tribune, which is the oldest continuously published Black-owned newspaper in the country. In other words, some of them completely ignored Black Philadelphia, so I guess that means they don't believe that Black Dollars Matter. Well, as my grandmother used to say, “They gon' learn today.”
Actually, they're going to learn within the next few months when I list each of those businesses' and employers' names, mailing addresses, email addresses and phone numbers along with their 2023 responses and/or non-responses.
Stay tuned because possible boycotts might follow. Correction – actual boycotts will definitely follow.
A boycott is a concerted refusal to purchase products or services from someone. It's named after Charles Cunningham Boycott who, as a landlord in Ireland, charged high rent to his tenants. In response, they formed an organization in 1880 and refused to pay. That organization grew so powerful that Boycott's employees became intimidated and stopped working for him. The protest spread to local businesses that wouldn't accept his money and to the local post office that refused to deliver his mail. He was ostracized by the entire community, so much so that he left town. And the happy ending was that the rent was later reduced by the new landlord.
By the way, boycotts are legal. I mention this because some racists thought and probably still think a boycott constitutes an illegal interference with commerce. It does not. In fact, the U.S. Supreme Court in 1982 addressed that issue in its historic NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware civil rights case when it ruled that all nonviolent boycotts are protected by the First Amendment rights to speech, assembly, association and petition.
Blacks in Philly have the power to do what our ancestors and elders did to demand race-based economic justice. As reported on Feb. 23 by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and on Oct. 31, 2022 at pushblackfinance.com, Blacks spent $1.6 trillion in the U.S. in 2022. And businessdit.com on March 2 noted that that number will increase to $1.8 trillion by next year.
Also, continued businessdit.com, “On average, Black households spend $36,149 each year ….”
That's a lot of money, especially in Philadelphia, with a 2022 population that is 41.36% Black as pointed out by World Population Review. And 41.36% of the city's 1,590,357 total residents, as estimated at populationu.com, equals 657,624 Black persons, constituting approximately 250,000 households as indicated by the U.S. Census Bureau and datacommons.org.
There's strength in numbers. And there's power in money. Therefore, in order to demand race-based economic justice from Philly's largest businesses and employers, we should flex our financial muscle. And history proves that boycotts are the way to do it.
We can do it by taking a page out of the metaphorical book written by our ancestors and elders. It was called the “Don't Buy Where You Can't Work” movement. During the 1930s, Black folks in numerous cities throughout the nation responded to white merchants' disrespect in Black neighborhoods by organizing the “Don't Buy Where You Can't Work” campaign and by boycotting.
For example, there was the New Negro Alliance, founded in D.C. in 1933, that successfully used boycotts to protest white employers in the city who refused to hire college-educated Blacks in professional positions. Those boycotts were part of their “Don't Buy Where You Can't Work” and “Jobs For Negroes” strategies.
They told those white business owners that Black people were no longer going to allow themselves to be the instruments of their own economic destruction. In other words, they said they were going to stop financing their own oppression and stop making racism profitable.
We can also do it by following the lead of the preeminent Rev. Leon H. Sullivan and the illustrious Cecil B. Moore, Esq. who demanded and received economic respect for our dignified selves or, in the alternative, forewarned and inflicted economic damage on our racist enemies.
All we want is equal access and equal opportunity.
Accordingly, we demand to be equitably hired where we spend our money. And the first step toward getting what we want and what we demand and what we deserve is to realize that we must stop supporting people who don't support us. We must start doing business only with people who do business with us. It's just that simple. Otherwise, we'll continue to die economically. Self-preservation is the first rule of nature.
As I mentioned, I'm in the process of sending updated inquiries to Philadelphia's largest businesses and employers. And their responses, as well as their non-responses, will be published and will determine who gets supported and who gets boycotted.
Stay tuned.
