Kamala Harris isn’t the only Black woman making history in 2021.
The Jan. 20 swearing-in of the nation’s first woman, Black and southeast Asian vice president came at a pivotal moment for Black women in the business world, which up until recently has failed miserably to increase the number of Black executives in its ranks.
In 2018, only 3.3% of all U.S. corporate executive and senior leadership positions were filled by Black people. Not much has changed since then.
To date, there have been only 19 Black CEOs — 17 men and two women — in the entire history of the list, which was first published in Fortune magazine in 1955. Incoming Walgreen’s CEO Rosalind Brewer will be added on March 15, when she becomes just the third Black woman to serve as a Fortune 500 CEO.
But experts say there currently aren’t enough Black women in the c-suite pipeline at most major companies to narrow the gap between Black and white women, who are also underrepresented in executive leadership.
Three of the highest-ranked Black women in corporate America reflect on their career journeys and offer advice to those looking to follow in their footsteps.
Jasmin Allen, senior vice president, Hennessy U.S., at Moet Hennessy USA
Hometown: Alexandria, Virginia
Education: B.S. in finance from the University of Virginia (2002). M.B.A. from Duke University (2008)
Specialty: Marketing
Industry: Luxury goods, spirits
Career advice: “It’s OK for you to make decisions in your career, even if they’re not popular. If you in your heart feel that job or that path is for you, then you have to go for it because nobody knows you better than you.”
Allen made history in December when she was chosen to head U.S. operations for Hennessy, becoming the brand’s highest ranking Black executive. She’s now responsible for maximizing the image, equity and profitability for the company’s popular line of spirits.
Allen has spent most of her career developing and executing marketing strategies to sell alcohol and soft drinks. Her tenure at Moet Hennessy USA, the U.S. sales and marketing division representing LVMH wine and spirit brands, began as a brand director for Belvedere vodka in 2016, and the company said Allen launched several successful campaigns that grew the brand.
Allen’s latest promotion came after a roller coaster year for both Hennessy and its parent company, LVMH, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The conglomerate’s spirit brands led its rebound during the second half of 2020 with Allen’s help.
She credits advice her father gave her in high school, when she campaigned to become her school’s first Black senior class president, for helping her persevere in the face of institutional adversity.
Bonita C. Stewart, vice president of global partnerships, Google
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
Education: B.A. in journalism from Howard University (1979). M.B.A. from Harvard Business School (1983)
Specialty: Global partnerships
Industry: Tech
Career advice: “We must redirect more Black women to profit and loss responsibility versus cost areas (such as HR and operations) earlier in their careers. Also, we need more sponsors to provide the ‘stretch’ assignments that catapult careers through unique learning experiences.”
Stewart is a proud Howard University graduate who in 2012 became the first Black woman to serve as a vice president at Google. She has been leading Google’s global partnerships team — managing search, mobile apps, broadcast, commerce, news, telecommunications and domains for the company’s largest U.S. publishers — since 2016.
Stewart has earned many prestigious awards over the course of her career, which spans more than four decades, even though she admits business wasn’t her original career choice. Her long list of career accomplishments includes spearheading Google’s Howard West tech exchange initiative in 2015. Google has worked to strengthen its partnerships with Howard and other HBCUs.
Susan Chapman-Hughes, executive vice president for global digital capabilities, transformation and operations, American Express
Hometown: Cincinnati
Education: B.S. in engineering from Vanderbilt University (1990). M.B.A. from the University of Wisconsin (1998)
Specialty: Digital transformation and strategic leadership
Industry: Financial services
Career advice: “Be really excited about the opportunities that exist ahead of you. Recognize you need help to make that happen. Be humble enough to get the feedback and get the help you need to make it work. There’s no way I could be sitting in the seat I’m in without the help I’ve had.”
One of the career-defining moments in Chapman’s life came in 1995 when she won an essay competition organized by the Executive Leadership Council, a pipeline organization for emerging Black business executives, and was invited to a national honors symposium to meet some of its senior members.
At that meeting, Chapman and her fellow contest winners met some of the most successful Black executives in the country, including Ursula Burns, who later became CEO of Xerox, and Kenneth Chenault, who went on to become chief executive at American Express.
Chapman says Black business pros can certainly have mentor relationships with people who aren’t African American, but having Black mentors is also key to their success.
