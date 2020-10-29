NEW YORK — The New York Police Department, the largest police force in the country, has appointed a Black woman to be its chief of patrol.

That makes her not only the first African-American woman but the first woman ever to hold the seat that manages most of the department’s uniformed officers patrolling the city.

The announcement came on Thursday from NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who said he is “beyond proud” to name Chief Juanita Holmes to serve in the post.

Holmes will become the highest ranking African-American woman in NYPD history and the highest ranking uniformed woman ever, according to the presentation Shea put forward at a press conference.

“She has walked the walk, and she talks the talk,” Shea said. “I think she is the complete package.”

Holmes replaces outgoing Chief Fauto Pichardo, who abruptly submitted his retirement papers earlier this month.

The promotion is also notable because it puts her in the conversation to be NYPD’s next police commissioner.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been criticized for not putting a Black person in the position and has passed over Ben Tucker, the second in command and highest-ranking Black leader in the department, when hiring Shea and his predecessor James O’Neill.

Holmes, whose appointment goes into effect on Friday, has 30 years experience with the NYPD.

After beginning her career on patrol in 1987, Holmes rose through the ranks as sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector, inspector, deputy chief, and finally assistant chief in 2016 — the first African American woman to serve as borough commander in that role.

The rising star, who serves alongside 16 other immediate family members, also oversaw the department’s School Safety Division and commanded both the Domestic Violence Unit and the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Training.

Holmes said that in every role she has played thus far in her tenure “equality, fairness, transparency, has always been at the very heart of what I do.”

“And as chief of patrol this is how I will lead every day” she said.

Holmes also said she planned to address race relations in the city by “strengthening” relationships, stating that “community engagement is ever evolving in the NYC police department.”