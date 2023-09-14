The rapid success of Deion Sanders as head football coach at the University of Colorado has sparked a cultural movement as many African Americans, with zero ties to the school, have become passionate supporters.

Sanders accepted the job in Colorado after three years of leading the football program at Jackson State University, a historically Black college, also known as an HBCU, in the capital city of Mississippi. It was at Jackson where Sanders raised his profile as a coach and sparked renewed awareness of all Black football players at HBCUs.

