The rapid success of Deion Sanders as head football coach at the University of Colorado has sparked a cultural movement as many African Americans, with zero ties to the school, have become passionate supporters.
Sanders accepted the job in Colorado after three years of leading the football program at Jackson State University, a historically Black college, also known as an HBCU, in the capital city of Mississippi. It was at Jackson where Sanders raised his profile as a coach and sparked renewed awareness of all Black football players at HBCUs.
In his short time at Colorado, Sanders has widened his message of winning by catapulting his team to a No. 18 ranking in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and catching the attention of viewers at home with some of the sport’s highest TV ratings so far this season.
“At Jackson State, he sold something that the fans, students and alumni immediately bought into,” said media strategist Dawn Montgomery. “At Colorado, we knew this would happen. You just had to sit back and watch.” Montgomery is a Mississippi native with several family members who are Jackson State alums.
Sanders’ leadership style includes a knack for looking into players, pushing them, and building up their confidence. Case in point is two-way player Travis Hunter, whom Sanders first lured away as a Florida State University commitment to Jackson, and now at Colorado. That is what observers call “the Coach Prime effect.”
“The image, branding and marketing had a positive effect where he was able to establish himself as a head coach,” Montgomery said. “And when it comes to Hunter, he just looks different with Deion Sanders.”
Hunter is an early candidate for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile college football player in the country.
Quieting the naysayers
The road to becoming a Division I head coach for African Americans is a tumultuous one. Entering the 2023 season, there were only 14 Black head coaches, or 10.5% of the 133 schools. Just eight of them are in a Power 5 conference, and none are in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) or Big 12. The numbers are grossly not indicative of the 50% of Black players on the Division I rosters.
The presence of Sanders at Jackson State resulted in a 28-6 record, two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships and two berths at the Celebration Bowl, the official national championship game for HBCUs. At Colorado, he is off to a 2-0 start with the school’s first four home games already sold out.
“Sanders’ arrival in Boulder has been a financial boost for Colorado’s economy,” said Mike Lyle, a Black news anchor and reporter for KUNC 91.5 FM in Greeley, Colorado. “Not only has he helped reignite the fan base, but tickets are in high demand and local businesses in and around the Denver metropolitan area are raking in the profits.”
Sanders’ brash, flamboyant and unapologetic personality has resonated specifically with Black fans here and across the country.
“Deion Sanders brings a new excitement to college football. Whether you love him or hate him, you have to watch. What I love most is he walks the talk,” said Kenneth E. Johnson of Bear, Delaware.
Even as his Buffaloes are undefeated and are among the college football elite, “Coach Prime,” as he prefers to be called, is focused on his next opponent Saturday, interstate rival Colorado State.
“I don’t have time to enjoy the moment,” Sanders told reporters during a press conference Wednesday, which has gone viral on social media. “Santa don’t have time. He’s gotta deliver the gifts.”
“He is creating visibility that talent is talent,” Johnson said. “He quiets the naysayers by revolutionizing what a turnaround could be and his success is showcasing kids that HBCU kids can play on the big stage. I love when an underdog wins.”
As much as the spotlight is on Sanders at a predominantly white institution like Colorado, his roots to success still reach back to his time at Jackson State.
“There were others who played into Sanders’ success,” Montgomery said. “From the brilliant mind of [Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson], the professors who helped Deion get what he needed to become a coach, and the former president.”
Sanders also brought two of his sons to the Colorado roster. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was already a superstar in the SWAC, has caught the eyes of many analysts and scouts. ESPN named Shedeur as a top 3 signal caller for the NFL Draft in 2024. He has thrown for 900 yards, six touchdown passes, and one rushing touchdown. The junior QB is also an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
The other son, Shilo Sanders, is a fifth-year senior safety for his father at Colorado and already has 12 total tackles in two games. Shilo was an 2021 All-SWAC selection at Jackson State and is a graduate student in Boulder.
“I admire what he’s doing and the father-son bond between his two sons. He completely got it and changed the game,” said Mikyhial Clarke of Philadelphia. “The dedication from day one with how he revamped the roster was nothing to side-eye, he meant business.”
