The founder of an all-Black armed activist group is facing a federal charge after the FBI alleges he aimed a rifle at federally deputized task force officers during a September rally in Kentucky.

On Thursday, FBI agents arrested John F. Johnson, the founder of the Not F**king Around Coalition who is also known as Grand Master Jay, at his home in West Chester, Ohio. The 57-year-old military veteran appeared before a federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Office of the Federal Defender was appointed to represent him.

Johnson did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment, and the head of the defender’s office declined to comment. A combined preliminary and detention hearing is set for Friday. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

FBI, the Secret Service and city police officers were watching demonstrators Sept. 4 at Jefferson Square Park during a protest related to the killing of Breonna Taylor, the FBI said in a news release.

A probable cause affidavit states that a Louisville Metro Police Department radio transmission told officers a group of “six to eight heavily armed individuals” were near a parking garage.

Police and task force officers went to the roof of the Jefferson County Grand Jury building to watch the group when some of the officers were blinded by a light, according to the federal complaint. They determined the light was coming from a flashlight mounted to “an AR platform style rifle” that Johnson was aiming at them, it alleges.

The complaint noted officers recognized Johnson after seeing him earlier in the day and on videos he had posted on social media.

“The officers and TKO advised they all perceived a threat from Johnson based on him aiming his rifle at them,” the complaint reads. “All officers advised they were concerned Johnson might intentionally, or even accidentally, discharge a round at them.”

After Johnson raised and aimed his rifle, two officers backed away from the roof edge. About “30 seconds after Johnson aimed his rifle at them,” an officer left the building and met with Johnson and another NFAC contact, according to the complaint.

A surveillance video reviewed by the FBI shows Johnson at street level “shouldering his rifle and aiming the rifle at the officers on the Jefferson County Grand Jury Building.” Another surveillance video shows the same, plus Johnson’s “rail mounted flashlight can be clearly seen as ‘on,’” the complaint states.

The FBI Louisville Division and Louisville Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the case, which falls within the purview of the attorney general’s task force on anti-government extremism. The task force supports the investigation and prosecution of “any person or group who commits violence in the name of an anti-government ideology,” the FBI release said.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights,” said James Robert Brown Jr., the FBI special agent in charge for Louisville. “Accordingly, we are committed to investigating violent behavior and those who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law.”

Johnson founded the NFAC in 2017. The all-Black, Atlanta-based group has grown in size amid a summer of protests regarding violence against Black people, including deaths at the hands of police.

The group has marched in Stone Mountain, Georgia, calling for the removal of the nation’s largest Confederate monument; in Brunswick, Georgia, for Ahmaud Arbery; in Louisville, demanding more transparency in the Taylor case; and in Lafayette, Louisiana, in the name of Trayford Pellerin.

NFAC intends to protect, self-police and educate Black communities on firearms and their constitutional rights, Johnson said in October.

“We are not against anyone,” said Johnson. The group is made up of “U.S. citizens exercising our constitutional rights and the color of our skin shouldn’t make any difference,” he said.