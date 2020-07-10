Yes, Black Lives Matter come and join right in.

There’s time for justice when we collab .

People judge because we are not exactly the same.

Back off- we’re still human beings.

This is America. We should refuse to stay shut

Not to come at people, but to work for our rights.

We’re getting tired of this nonsense,

Be us for a chance,

You’ll feel the pain and pressure.

Dang, we are getting tired.

This ain’t right. We should not get treated differently out of color.

We can’t be all the same.

Then the world would be all plain with no interest.

Dang, that’s lame

Why can’t we be different?

Did you ever stop to think, that isn’t alright?

The pain we’re in to fight for our rights.

The pressure we have among ourselves.

The hatred we endure toward us all.

Can’t be us without being deemed dangerous.

Wow America,

we need our rights.