Everyday, you go on social media,

See a black man, black women, black kids being tortured because they’re alive.

Ultimately tortured by racism, systemic injustices, and the people who are meant to

Protect.

So many fights happening in these nights,

Wanting our rights before they cut the lights.

Can’t even go outside with a hoodie on because a “white” person’s going to think you’re a thief,

When really, you just went for a run hoping you'll find some relief.

Then hear this,

You can’t even go to the store, without seeing a body drop to the floor,

And when you see that body, what is it?

A black person, right?

Is it cause we’re in the dark and you can’t see at night,

Or is it because we’re black and you refuse to give us our rights?

Then y'all wanna say black don't crack,

How about those scars on our backs?

Cops still shooting us, because the color on our skin,

Put the whips away and release us from the shackles you put us in

MLK, Rosa Parks, Ruby Bridges, you fought for us and we are still living in sin.

Oh and let’s not forget about those cops,

Hoping they can’t catch sleep knowing what they did.

Man, how would you feel if someone shot your own kid?

Killing a parent’s gift,

Killing a son’s role model,

Killing a daughter's protector,

Was this the only thing you can give?

Got them chasing us, trying to hurt us until we’re dead,

Man what the hell is wrong with them in the head?

Now look at us, we’re trying to protest - make sure MY people can get a right

Instead we have the cops and the President holding us down, making sure we see no type of light.

You can’t end our fight!

All we ever tried to do was be free, but instead you got a cop’s knee on a man's life,

not letting go, even when he said, “ I can’t breathe!”

This is AMERICA

If white people were able to have a right, have a fight, why can’t we?

There are army tanks and AR-15s in front of my house, can you see?

You tried to make us feel weak.

But now we have to get stronger.

Stronger than you’ll ever be.

Falling into the footsteps of the greatest in the movement

Standing with black men and women, never wearing a disguise

Just like Maya Angelou said, “ Still, like air, I rise.”

It's crazy, because you think this is all happening because of one man's life.

How about Philando Castile that was killed in front of his daughter and his wife?

You gave us no choice but for us to do what we did

Another innocent black man's death in the hands of a cop,

George Floyd died, left never to see his kid.

You’re getting mad because of the destruction Philly has done?

You should have listened to us, instead make us run.

Being a person of color has done nothing, but left my tears dry.

Now Philly isn't the same anymore,

but to all those innocent black people, fly high.

Now you want to say Black Lives Matter,

But how about you actually look at our hearts, know how we really feel,

As if it's glass, because it’s been shattered.

But we will rebuild, that’s what we’re best at

Hear my voice, march with me, stand by our side

Notice that we are worth it, that we are apart of this nation

We will have justice and end this world crisis.

To put it simply, “ BLACK LIVES MATTER”