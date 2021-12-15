In this courtroom sketch, actor Jussie Smollett stands with his legal team in a Leighton Criminal Courthouse courtroom on Dec. 9, in Chicago, after a jury found him guilty on five of six charges he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lied to police about it. The lone Black juror on the panel that convicted Smollett says he cannot get past how the actor put a noose around his neck when police were coming to interview him. — AP Photo/Cheryl Cook