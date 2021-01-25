The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists (PABJ) are calling for drastic changes at CBS-3 amid allegations of rampant racial discrimination.
NABJ met Sunday night with CBS officials regarding disturbing allegations from a Los Angeles Times story about the racism and toxic work environment at the company, specifically the CBS Television Stations. Those stations operate under the leadership of Peter Dunn, president of CBS Stations, and David Friend, senior vice president of news for CBS Stations and vice president of news at WCBS-TV New York.
Based on the racist comments detailed in the L.A. Times story as confirmed by two former CBS executives, NABJ called for the immediate termination of Dunn and Friend.
The troubling issues raised in the story are not confined to one TV station. NABJ has heard from numerous CBS employees across the country and has been made aware of multiple lawsuits and investigations.
In a released statement, NABJ said it’s “clear that there is a massive problem among CBS owned-and-operated stations, and in order for the company’s culture to be transformed, it must begin with the firing of Dunn and Friend.”
PABJ, which supports the termination of Dunn and Friend, also released a statement Monday regarding the accusations of discriminatory behavior in hiring practices, pay discrepancies, and disparaging remarks about some of the station’s top talent. PABJ President Ernest Owens said this is the first time his board has heard of these allegations but not the first time the organization has heard complaints.
“I have spoken with previous presidents and the folks in leadership, who said to me that in their tenure, there were complaints about CBS-3,” Owens said. “There have been issues for years, it’s something that’s not new.”
The allegations involving Dunn and Friend include Dunn referring to highly popular and respected Black anchor Ukee Washington as “that jive guy” and making fun of Washington for dancing on-air.
Los Angeles Times Media Reporter Meg James wrote the article Sunday detailing a toxic work environment at CBS stations, especially CBS-3. James said CBS-3’s situation came an internal CBS investigation.
“I did a series of stories a little bit more than a year ago about some of the alleged hostile work conditions at the local CBS affiliate here in Los Angeles,” James said. “When you do investigative stories of that sort, you learn more information as you go. I’ve got some information about a case that’s brewing between the former CBS-3 general manager, a gentleman by the name of Brian Kennedy, and CBS.”
James uncovered more allegations once she obtained the complaint.
“The report included allegations of racist behavior so I started talking to other people and corroborating some of the information and then comments about Ukee came up,” she said.
James spoke with people who had worked at several CBS stations and they said Philadelphia had the worst culture.
“Viacom/CBS made a big push about its commitment to diversity and inclusion,” James said. “As a reporter I really wanted to look at what’s behind those statements that they’re making and what’s the record on diversity and inclusion. It appears, particularly at those two television stations in New York and Philadelphia that, you know, some of their efforts are lacking.”
