Black History Month Concert
Feb. 20
On Sunday at 3:30pm, AAMP will host a Virtual Black History Month Concert. Join them online for this historical and riveting program. Patty Jackson from iHeart Radio will serve as the host for this program featuring dancers, singers, performers and special guests.
Performing in the program are the Dance 4 Life dancers from Delaware, along with the Quinn Center for the Performing Arts; the Celebration Choir, who will perform the Negro National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”; artists from the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts; the Universal African Drum and Dance Ensemble; and words of inspiration from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, and Rev. Carla Jones Brown.
Living History Presentation: Meet Ned HectorFeb. 26
AAMP invites you to encounter Revolutionary War Hero Edward “Ned” Hector as you explore our core exhibition “Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia 1776 — 1876.” This engrossing Living History by presentation delivered by Noah Lewis transports museumgoers back in time to explore the little-known histories of Black achievement and bravery in the 18th century. Ned will be at the museum from 10 a.m. — 1:15 p.m.
Learning through the Arts: Harriet TubmanFeb. 26
AAMP’s youngest visitors will have a chance to make art inspired by the remarkable legacy of Harriet Tubman. Through our “Follow the Drinking Gourd” Activity—named for the historic song “Follow the Drinking Gourd”—participants will learn how such songs, and other coded language, symbols and collaborators, helped Harriet Tubman lead many people to freedom during the era of 19th Century slavery in the U.S. The program takes place from 1:45 — 4:45 p.m.
AAMP Commune featuring LaTreice BransonFeb 27
AAMP invites visitors to experience our exhibitions through the lens of a community conversation with museum staff, along with invited artists from our region. More than just an art talk, AAMP Commune is a community-led dialogue exploring key themes found within the exhibition, historical narratives, and our collective experiences as people. Held within AAMP’s upper exhibition galleries, this one-hour dialogue starts with an introductory artistic response by our featured artists, and is followed by an open dialogue. The program takes place from 1:45 — 3 p.m.
