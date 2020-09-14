The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is offering free coronavirus testing throughout this week.

Dr. Ala Stanford established the BDCC in early April with a mission of mitigating the mortality associated with the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 150,000 people and killed nearly 8,000 in Pennsylvania. Nationwide the numbers are about 6.5 million and 194,000, respectively.

Kamau Stanford, chief operating officer of BDCC, said when the coronavirus first hit, many people encountered barriers to testing such as having to be a certain age or obtain a doctor’s referral.

“We offer barrier free testing and testing times that might be more conducive,” he said.

“We try to have evening hours as opposed to the hospitals where it’s 9 to 5 p.m. and you need an appointment. For us, you never need an appointment,” Stanford said. “You don’t need insurance. All you need to do is have been exhibiting some of the symptoms and have been around someone who has either known or suspected to have COVID and we will test you at no out of pocket costs.”

Testing will be held as follows: Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Ave.; Sept. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave.; and Sept. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at City Reach Church Philadelphia, 6814 Torresdale Ave.

BDCC has tested more than 10,000 people throughout the region since April. It focuses on African Americans in southeastern Pennsylvania, as the rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths have been greatest in this racial group. However the organization is testing anyone who comes to the sites.

The coronavirus test follows approved Federal Drug Administration system of nasal swabs. It also conducts antibody testing and will offer flu vaccines.