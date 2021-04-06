The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing Phase 1b coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Vaccines are by appointment only. Testing is still a major necessity in identifying one’s status. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will continue offering barrier-free COVID-19 test while supplies last. Testing and vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below.
DATES: Tuesday, April 6; Wednesday, April 7; Friday, April 9; Saturday, April 10; Monday, April 13
TIME: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Deliverance Evangelistic Church,
2001 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
