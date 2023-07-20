Philanthropy Tenure Dispute

An electronic signboard welcomes people to the Howard University campus in Washington. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

 Jacquelyn Martin

A surge in enrollment and donations at historically Black colleges and universities is leading to credit upgrades, potentially reducing borrowing costs from a bond market that has long discriminated against the schools.

Moody’s Investors Service last week upgraded North Carolina A&T State University to a higher credit tier and improved its outlook on Howard University. Fitch Ratings upgraded Texas Southern University in Houston last month.

The Washington Post

