The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity has endorsed U.S. Rep. Connor Lamb for U.S. Senate in what is probably the most contested race in the upcoming May 17 Pennsylvania primary election.
Lamb is facing state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who represents North Philadelphia and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, of western Pennsylvania. The seat is open because U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who has held the seat since 2011, is retiring.
The other big names on the group’s endorsement list, are: state Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor, who is unopposed; and state Rep. Austin Davis of McKeesport, Pa., for lieutenant governor, who would be the first African American to hold that seat in state history. State Rep. Brian Sims, of Philadelphia, the first openly gay member of the legislature, is also running for that position.
The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. in front of the O.V. Catto statue at City Hall, to announce its endorsements.
“We want the voters to know that these are the candidates that we believe best represent our views for our community, particularly Black and brown people,” said the Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black clergy group. “It will help us overcome voter suppression. We want folks to be engaged, involved to show up and show out at the polls. We hope this slate of candidates will encourage them to cast their votes.”
Among the important issues in this election, the Black clergy group has said, is gun violence, education reform, affordable housing, homelessness, gentrification and criminal justice reform.
Each and every election is critical, Collier said, and the Black clergy group wants its congregations and other voters to understand the importance of registering to vote and voting on Election Day.
Collier said: “Ultimately, it is our hope that the candidates that we endorsed for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Pennsylvania governor, Pennsylvania Senate and Pennsylvania House will not only help our church members, but others around the state to have a better quality of life. In addition, the Black clergy hopes that voters will at least be familiar with the names of the candidates we’ve vetted, and that we feel will execute the job of public servant with honor, intelligence and a sincere desire to help the citizens of this Commonwealth.”
The Rev. Wayne Weathers, 2nd vice president of the Black clergy group said its political action committee did most of the initial research for the endorsement, but all members of the group ultimately voted on which candidates to endorse.
“It’s a time-consuming process, but one that we take seriously,” Weathers said. “We invite candidates from both major political parties to meet with us, one on one. It’s up to the candidates whether they choose to make themselves available.”
Other candidates endorsed for the primary are all Democrats and mostly incumbents.
For U.S. Congress: U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in the 3rd District; U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle in the 2nd District; and U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in the 5th District.
For state Senate: Sen. Christine Tartaglione in the 2nd District; Sen. Art Haywood in the 4th District; and Sen. Anthony H. Williams.
For state representative, all but four endorsed are incumbents: Rep. Stephen Kinsey in the 201st District; Rep. Donna Bullock in the 195th District: Rep. Jordan Harris in the 186th District; Rochelle Culbreath in the 54th District; Rep. Jared Solomon in the 202nd District; Rep. Christopher Rabb in the 200th District; Anthony Bellmon in the 203rd District; Rep. Amen Brown in the 10th District: Rep. Darisha Parker in the 198th District; Bernard Williams in the 190th District; James Wright in the 198th District; and Rep. Joanna McClinton in the 191st District.
Founded four decades ago, the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity represents 11 denominations.
