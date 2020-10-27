Black clergy members condemned the fatal police shooting of a Black man in West Philadelphia as “barbaric” and called on the police commissioner to dismiss the officers who fired the bullets.

On Tuesday, members of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, elected officials and community members gathered to march against the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

The group called for better policing of Black neighborhoods; expanding 911 crisis calls to include mental and behavioral health specialists; passing police reforms; and for Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw to fire the officers involved in the shooting, among other issues impacting Black communities.

“It was barbaric in the fact that multiple rounds were fired at one many who supposedly had a knife,” said the Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy, while standing on the corner of the 6100 block of Locust Street, steps from where the fatal shooting occurred.

Collier and others also questioned whether race was a motivating factor for why police shot and killed Wallace.

“Because [if Wallace had] been a white man, they would have subdued him without any harm,” Collier said. “But he was Black and they think that Black lives don’t matter and they can do what they want to do. And we’re sick and tired of it.”

The Wallace family reportedly called for an ambulance twice on Monday to help Wallace manage a mental health crisis, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police officers arrived at the Wallace home instead. Wallace reportedly had bipolar disorder and was in crisis.

Kayzar Abdul-Khabir, a community organizer in the West Philadelphia neighborhood, demanded Outlaw get the officers who shot and killed Wallace "out of our community because they are destroying our community."

"We have enough violence in our community that we cannot trust the police that are supposed to serve and protect us," Abdul-Khabir said.

The Rev. Gregory Holston, senior pastor at Janes Memorial United Methodist Church and an adviser for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, said those experiencing mental health issues need support — not bullets.

“There are many people across this city that need mental health support and help, and don’t need to be shot down on the street like they're some kind of animal,” Holston said.

The Rev. Donna Lawrence Jones, pastor at Cookman Beloved Community Baptist Church, said the group also was calling for “those difficult conversations” around race, mental health and gentrification.

“And all of those things coming together in one tsunami that is destroying our communities unnecessarily,” Jones said.

State Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-191) blasted Wallace’s killing as an “execution” and demanded accountability over the fatal police shooting.

“When you call for help, you should get help,” McClinton said. “You shouldn’t get execution — and that’s what happened right here on this street where we’re standing.”

U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-3), said police reform was needed at the federal and state level.

“Enough is enough: This is unacceptable,” Evans said.

The crowd marched to the 18th Police District at 55th and Pine streets before a community meeting at the Church of Christian Compassion at 6121 Cedar Ave.