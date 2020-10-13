The stakes are high and Black churches across the country are mobilizing their efforts to get voters engaged in the political process. Disregarding challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, pastors are speaking out from the pulpit and at every opportunity for people to vote.

“It is critical that the Black church be involved to get the Black vote out,” said the Rev. Alyn Waller, pastor of Philadelphia’s largest church, Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. “It is still true today that the greatest reach into the Black community is through the Black church. Because of that truth, the Black church cannot ignore the importance of voting. We are talking about fighting for the soul of our nation. I’m not trying to sound like [Democratic nominee former Vice President] Joe Biden, I really believe that. This election is going to determine the character of this country. “

“In Philadelphia, we know that the last election was won by the margin of our apathy — 44,000 votes determined Pennsylvania, 240,00 registered African Americans just didn’t show up ... It’s critical that we get involved and our voice is heard.”

In the City of Brotherly Love, where President Donald Trump said “bad things happen,” the Black church isn’t waiting for miracles to occur. The push is on to get people registered and to vote early. The effort of getting out the vote is reminiscent of 2008 when Barack Obama was making his inaugural run at the office. Back then there was an enthusiasm to elect the first Black president that crossed racial lines.

Initial signs suggest Black voters are indeed intent on casting a ballot this year. Steady traffic at early voting sites in states like Ohio and strong returns of mailed-in ballots in North Carolina, Georgia and elsewhere indicate an energized Black electorate.

Even without the hurdles of a pandemic, voter suppression is a persistent election year issue for Black Americans. The civil rights movement brought about passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

Despite the law, efforts to thwart voting for minorities have required constant vigilance. In some states, suppression worsened because of a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that gutted a section of the law requiring states with a history of racially discriminatory voting rules to get federal approval before changing election laws.

Ahead of the 2012 general election, Republican-controlled state legislatures and local elections officials put limits on early voting periods that “souls to the polls” campaigns rely on.

Now, some Black Americans are wary of Trump’s false claims of widespread mail-in voter fraud, along with reported mail delivery problems within the U.S. Postal Service. Advocates have decried the president’s recent call for his most fervent supporters to monitor the polls on Election Day as an attempt at voter intimidation in the Black community, although Trump has denied this.

“Both parties are aiming at the Black vote for their own agenda,” Waller said. “I don’t believe either party effectively has an agenda for the Black community. I do believe personally that we probably can get more done in this season through Joe Biden and the Democrats, but quite frankly the indictment on our political system is that it has reduced its understanding of the Black community to police reform and the whole penal system as a conversation. In fact when you listen to either side talk about what they’re doing for the Black community it’s not long before defunding the police or criminal justice reform comes up. And that is [not correct that] once you’ve dealt with the jails and policing you’ve answered the Black question.”

The Rev. Mark Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, understands the importance of the Black clergy and its influence on enticing the public to vote.

“We have to always do it, not just in the presidential elections. We have to do it on all elections,” Tyler said. “I’ve done it throughout my career as a pastor and that’s going on 25 years. I lift up the importance of voting in primaries, special elections, referendums, anytime you have the opportunity to exercise your right to vote, you should do it. First of all, it’s a debt that we owe our ancestors. All the times they could not vote, we have a certain responsibility.

“I can’t preach to a person on Sunday about their soul salvation and have no concern about where their body resides the rest of the week. Taxes just don’t fall from heaven. The allocation of resources just don’t fall from heaven. These things happen in city hall, the state house and in the White House and Congress. It is incumbent to explain to people that you have to be a part of the electoral process which ultimately has the effect of deciding policy.”

On Monday, actress and comedian Wanda Sykes and the Democratic National Committee launched a new add in Pennsylvania encouraging voters to make a plan to vote in the manner they feel most comfortable with. A 60-second digital ad, narrated by Sykes as she fills out a mail-in ballot of her own, walks voters through the step-by-step process of making a plan to vote and filling out a mail-in ballot. It also shows Sykes sealing her ballot within the provided secrecy envelope, which is required for the vote to count. The ad, which also directs voters to go to IWillVote.com/PA, is scheduled to reach voters on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Hulu and YouTube.

The Trump campaign, however, isn’t impressed.

“An ad blitz doesn’t change the facts,” said Ken Farnaso, deputy national press secretary. “Joe Biden failed in his eight years as vice president to undo the damage caused by nearly 40 years of racist policies that he authored while sitting in the United States Senate. Whether it be criminal justice reform, Opportunity Zones, or overseeing the lowest unemployment rate for African Americans in history, Black Americans in Pennsylvania and across the nation can rest assured that President Trump is the true fighter and advocate they need in the White House.”

With the election so close, area pastors feel a need to inspire the public to vote.

“This election is critical,” said Bishop Keith Reed Sr., pastor and teacher of Sharon Baptist Church. “This election is essential. How essential? It’s a matter of life and death. It’s essential of present day and for tomorrow.

“We at Sharon Baptist are doing our best to get the word out. We’re using technology as a means. We’re on three, four different platforms and that’s not only getting the word out locally, it’s going internationally. At our church, we have Democrats. We have Republicans. We have independents. We’re not trying to steer anyone to any specific candidate. We just want people to go out and vote.”