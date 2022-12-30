Most Black Christians have never read the complete Bible, but completely rely upon their Black pastors.
Most Black pastors have never received degrees as a Doctor of Theology (Th.D.), Doctor of Divinity (D.D.), Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.), Master of Theology (M.Th.), Master of Divinity (M.Div.), Bachelor of Theology (B.Th.), Bachelor of Divinity (B.D.), Bachelor of Religious Education (B.R.E.), or Bachelor of Arts in Theology (B.A.) from any accredited institution. Neither have most of them done any substantive academic research in religious studies.
Accordingly, most Black pastors have never learned that the King James Version, which was published in England in 1611, was plagiarized not only from parts of “The 42 Laws of Ma'at,” which were written in Egypt (actually called Kemet) 4,536 years earlier in 2925 B.C. but also was plagiarized from parts of “The Book of the Dead (actually called “The Book of the Coming Forth by Day”), which was written 3,161 years earlier in 1550 B.C. in Egypt as well.
And, because most Black pastors and most Black Christians have never understood the Bible, its sources, or its traditions, they obviously have never understood Christianity, its sources, or its traditions. As Stevie Wonder used to sing:
“When you believe in things
That you don't understand
Then you suffer
Superstition ain't the way, yeah”
Watch Night, on Dec. 31, is one of those Christian traditions, or at least that's what most Black pastors preach and what most Black Christians believe.
But Watch Night, which is correctly known as Freedom's Eve, is not a Christian tradition. Instead, it's a spiritual and cultural thing, not a religious and congregational thing.
That's why Rowan University humanities and social sciences professor Emily Blanck said in 2020 that Watch Night/Freedom's Eve began as an event “reflecting on the meaning of freedom [i.e., liberty] and of using one's liberation toward spiritual renewal.” She did not say it began as a church event.
Exactly 160 years ago on Dec. 31, 1862 at around 7:00 p.m., enslaved Black men, women and children unknowingly created something historical scholars would subsequently refer to as Watch Night/Freedom's Eve, which was those enslaved Blacks' reaction to President Abraham Lincoln’s anticipated January 1, 1863 so-called Emancipation Proclamation.
For over 150 years, many Black churches throughout this country have held Watch Night services within about an hour of midnight on Dec. 31. The Black pastors there claim those services are designed to acknowledge the hopeful Christianity of their enslaved ancestors, ancestors who were supposedly awaiting the coming of their Savior Jesus Christ, hence their heavenly freedom. But those Black pastors were, and many of today’s Black pastors still are, simply wrong about the real meaning of Watch Night/Freedom's Eve.
As documented by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, none other than the incomparable Frederick Douglass on December 31, 1862 proclaimed, “It is a day for poetry and song, a new song. These cloudless skies, this balmy air, this brilliant sunshine … are in harmony with the glorious morning of liberty about to dawn up on us.” He was obviously talking about earthly liberty and freedom, not heavenly Jesus.
The truth is that our enslaved ancestors weren't awaiting heavenly Jesus, which they already had. Instead, they were awaiting earthly liberty and freedom, which they didn't have.
Don't believe that fact just because I'm saying it. Believe it because the historical record proves it:
1. Watch Night was born in Europe to whites and transported to America by them.
The original Watch Night, which is distinguished from what enslaved Blacks 129 years later referred to and reconstituted as Freedom’s Eve, was created in 1733 by the Moravians, a white European Protestant Christian denomination in modern-day Czech Republic (in what was then called Moravia). They held their first Watch Night service at the palace of Count Nicholas von Zinzendorf in nearby Hernhut, Germany.
Precisely 37 years later in 1770, Watch Night took on a somewhat different form, called Covenant Renewal Services, when it was brought to the United States by John Wesley. He was the Anglican clergyman, who founded the Methodist Church, which was a revival and Protestant movement within the Church of England, which applied a “methodical” approach to Christian living. Those Methodists initially held their Watch Night services every month and during every full moon. These services took place in Philadelphia at Old St. George’s Methodist Church at 235 North Fourth Street.
When these white European Moravians and these white American Methodists held their separate formal services on Dec. 31, they did so in order to “watch over and meditate on” their past to determine if they would be ready for the possible coming of their god in the new year.
2. Watch Night/Freedom's Eve was reconstituted in “slave cabins” by Black people.
When enslaved Black men, women and children held their informal services on plantations and in ramshackle cabins on Dec. 31, 1862, they did so because they had heard rumors about Lincoln’s so-called Emancipation Proclamation, which had been publicized on Sept. 22, 1862 but was to go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863.
It’s the so-called Emancipation Proclamation because it proclaimed freedom only for those enslaved in ten confederate states but not in five other southern “slave states” or in northern “slave states” such as New Jersey and Delaware. Furthermore, it was not designed to actually emancipate anyone. Instead, it was nothing more than a political tool devised to deplete the South of its most valuable resource, which was enslaved Blacks. As pointed out by Civil War scholar Gary Gallagher, “Without enslaved labor, there was no way the Confederacy could mobilize its manpower and overcome the Union.”
3. To whites, Watch Night was religious and congregational, but to Blacks it was spiritual and cultural.
The main factor that distinguishes white Watch Nights, meaning the 1733 European version and the 1770 American version, from the 1862 Black version is that the Black version was also called Freedom’s Eve. For whites, Watch Night meant “watching” for the coming of their god. But for Blacks, Watch Night/Freedom’s Eve meant “watching” for the coming of their freedom.
Shortly after the brutally backbreaking plantation field labor ended for the day at around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 1862, enslaved Blacks across the South began gathering in their shack-like cabins to await what they hoped would finally be their freedom after 243 years since 1619.
Despite – actually, because of – what I've written here, I strongly encourage you to go to your own churches' annual Watch Night services on Dec. 31 this year, next year, and every year. But before doing that, please discreetly give a copy of this article to your pastors. And ask them if they know the truth. If they do, smile. If they don't, ask them to read it and then say to them, “Know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
By the way, if you happen to read this article on or before Dec. 31, please watch Avenging The Ancestors Coalition's (ATAC's) 15th annual “Watch Night/Freedom's Eve” event from 7:00-7:30 p.m. on that date via YouTube (at Michael Coard 7475) and Instagram Live (at michaelcoard).
For more information, call ATAC at 215-552-8751 or log on to AvengingTheAncestors.com.
Thank you. And let the Black church say, “Amen and Hallelujah!”
