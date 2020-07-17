LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to flex his newfound influence among Kentucky Democrats after his Senate campaign fell just short, Charles Booker reached out recently to unite behind Amy McGrath’s uphill fight to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Booker, a progressive who lost to McGrath by about 15,100 votes in primary election results released July 7, portrayed McConnell as “our common enemy” in the struggle for racial and economic justice issues that formed the foundation of his campaign.
“We must beat him, so we can do the real work,” Booker tweeted.
Booker said he was reaching out to McGrath to “discuss how we can truly work together.” There is “power in unity,” he said, and called for a campaign of “not mere gestures, but truly locking arms to work for real change.”
McGrath welcomed the overture, praising his movement as a “fight for justice.” She tweeted: “Your voice and perspective are much needed, and I look forward to taking on Mitch with you.”
McConnell campaign spokeswoman Kate Cooksey responded that a McGrath-Booker alliance might “earn plaudits from the liberal elite, but not the vast majority of Kentuckians.”
“After getting only 45% of the vote from Kentucky Democrats, McGrath obviously needs all the help she can get to be remotely competitive against Mitch McConnell,” Cooksey said.
McConnell’s campaign questioned whether McGrath would shift toward Booker’s views on issues.
“It’s one thing to say they’re united, but she has to walk the walk with his supporters,” Cooksey said.
McConnell’s campaign has already cast both Democrats as too liberal for Kentucky.
During the primary campaign, Booker chided McGrath for her more moderate course, saying a “real Democrat” was needed to take on McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.
Booker’s Senate bid surged amid the national eruption of protests. He joined demonstrations in his hometown of Louisville to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her own home. Booker gained the backing of leading national progressives as he supported a universal basic income and Medicare for All — ideas that McGrath resisted. Booker’s slogan “from the hood to the holler” aimed to unite Black and white Kentuckians behind his message.
Booker’s support would be a huge asset for McGrath in Louisville, where she needs massive support in the Democratic stronghold against McConnell.
Kentucky Democrats, who have watched Republicans dominate statewide politics for years, benefited from a team effort last year, when Rocky Adkins campaigned alongside Andy Beshear. Beshear defeated Adkins in the Democratic primary and then won the governorship last November.
His willingness to be a team player could strengthen Booker’s status in the Democratic Party and position him for another run for office. Booker already is being mentioned as a potential candidate for future local or statewide elections, including the 2022 Senate race that will likely pit him against Republican Sen. Rand Paul.
