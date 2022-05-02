This is volume 13 of my monthly column entitled Black Dollars Matter. As I point out each month, this column is generally designed to compel Philadelphia's white businesses/entities and white employers to treat Black consumers and Black applicants/employees/firms with respect. But, more important, it is also designed to convince Black people in Philadelphia to “do for self” economically as well as politically because, in a capitalist democracy, money and politics talk- meaning persuade- and BS walks- meaning leaves empty-handed.
Speaking of “do for self,” the first step in getting money is saving money. In other words, if you spend it as soon as you get it, you never really had it; you simply “held” it while it burned a hole through your pocket until it got to someone else who doesn't look like you or care about you and who saved it by banking and then strategically investing it for his/her/their people in his/her/their community.
You remember the two most important old sayings about money, don't you? “A penny saved is a penny earned.” And “A fool and his/her/their money are soon parted.”
Let's focus on the first one, the saving part, in this month's article. And let's start at the beginning, shall we?
After the nation's first “whites-only” bank opened in Philly in 1791, the first pro-Black bank in America, which happened to also be the country's first military bank, was created. Called the Free Labor Bank, it was established in 1864 - a year before passage of the 13th Amendment, by Union General Nathaniel Prentice Banks (his real name) in New Orleans to provide a secure repository for Black Civil War soldiers and formerly enslaved people. It offered an opportunity, as noted at fedpartnership.gov, for Blacks to “learn thrift and economy …. [It was designed for Blacks] who owned land … and who worked on government-seized plantations ….”
That's the good news. But the bad news was:
“The [Black]soldiers deposited a portion of their pay, which was saved for a relative or for the soldier's use at a future date. Sad to say, many of those soldiers did not know how banks worked, and they left nearly $200,000 [which equals over $3.5 million in 2022] unclaimed in the bank at the end of the war." Fortunately, though, the government would use these funds as seed money for the Freedman's Savings and Trust Company in 1865.
By the way, in addition to being a courageous and victorious general, Nathaniel Banks, who was white, was also an abolitionist and a Reconstructionist. In other words, he was a cool white guy.
The first Black-owned and operated bank in America was Capital Savings Bank, founded in Washington, D.C., in 1888. It was so successful that by 1892, it had over $300,000 in deposits. That equals over $5.3 million in 2022.
Speaking of 2022, less than 0.5% of America's 4,236 FDIC-insured banks (including credit unions) currently are Black-owned. One percent is 42. We have 20. Twenty is less than half of one percent! WTF?! There are 44.5 million Black folks in this country and less than half of one percent of America's FDIC-insured banks (including credit unions) is Black-owned. Brothers and Sisters, we gotta do better. We gotta “do for self.”
Between 1888 and 1934, there were 134 Black-owned banks across the country. Currently, there are just 20. This is objective proof that things have gotten worse for Blacks financially in America. And the fault is integration. The numbers prove it. Look at 134 versus 20. Look at what happened to Negro Leagues Baseball and to the hundreds of small but prosperous Black businesses that relied on Negro Leagues Baseball but died with it when Jackie Robinson got signed by and integrated into Major League Baseball.
Founded in 1920, Negro Leagues Baseball was a powerful force in and for numerous Black communities' economies all across the country. Tragically, despite good intentions (and keeping in mind that the road to hell is paved with good intentions), those Black leagues and their resulting Black economies were killed by integration into Major League Baseball with the death knell sounding in 1947 when Robinson was signed by Branch Rickey to the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Negro Leagues Baseball had been the catalyst for many enormously profitable Black-owned and operated businesses nationwide including, but not limited to, hotels, restaurants, convention halls, jazz clubs, livery services, clothiers, hair salons, newspapers, insurance companies, and most notably, banks.
But enough about the economic flaws of integration. Let's get back to the Black banks of today.
As made crystal clear by investopedia.com in regard to the preeminent Brookings Institution's report entitled “Examining the Black-White Wealth Gap,” dated Jan. 26, 2022:
“Today, the net worth of a white family is nearly ten times higher on average than that of a Black family. This is the result of inequality, discrimination, [and] racism … throughout America's history. It is also why the diminishing number of Black- owned banks is especially of concern, given the role that these institutions play in fighting modern-day systemic racism in the financial sector.”
I'm proud to say that I fight modern-day systemic racism in the financial sector by doing my law office business at Black-owned and operated United Bank right here in Philly.
Also, I have an online “New Black Wall Street/Greenwood” personal checking account and credit card at One United Bank, which has branches in California, Florida, and Massachusetts. One United is America's largest Black-owned bank because it was established by financially combining- i.e., culturally uniting- Black-owned banks in LA, Miami and Boston.
For more information about the history of One United and its cultural ties to amazingly profitable Black Wall Street from 1906-1921 in the Greenwood section of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and for empowering information about how you can help build up what white people in Greenwood burned down in 1921, log on to oneunited.com and open an online “New Black Wall Street/Greenwood” checking/credit/debit account.
In addition, log on to kansascityfed.org and read “Let Us Put Our Money Together: The Founding of America's First Black Banks” by Tim Todd.
Let's transform that aforementioned less than 0.5% into at least 50 percent by opening large and small accounts at one of America's 20 Black banks so they can unite and eventually multiply. You can do it in person or you can do it online. Either way, just do it.
In other words, “Do for self,” Brothers and Sisters. “Do for self!"
