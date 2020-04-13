MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Faced with the threat of overburdened hospitals, states across the country are converting convention centers, sports facilities and performance spaces into backup treatment sites for coronavirus patients. Tennessee is no exception.
What some Memphis residents don’t get is why in their city, a shopping center in the middle of a predominantly black, low-income residential neighborhood has been singled out.
City and state officials are concerned that an influx of patients from Memphis, as well as nearby Mississippi, Arkansas and rural West Tennessee, will strain hospitals. Their fears are echoed across the country: Governors, mayors and health experts in numerous states are also researching and constructing makeshift medical facilities.
In New York City, they’re turning to the Javits Center convention site; in Chicago, the McCormick Place Convention Center, and in Sandy, Utah, the Mountain America Expo Center.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been scouting locations in Tennessee, and officials here have compiled a list of 35 possible backup sites. They haven’t released the whole list, but Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Monday that the multistory building that housed The Commercial Appeal before the newspaper moved out last year has been selected.
Gov. Bill Lee also has disclosed a few: the Music City Center in Nashville, the Chattanooga Convention Center, the Knoxville Expo Center — all sites away from residential neighborhoods.
The Gateway Shopping Center in the Nutbush neighborhood of Memphis is different. The center features a Save A Lot grocery store, a Rent-A-Center, a Family Dollar, beauty supply shop, Chinese restaurant and other businesses.
Locating a treatment center for coronavirus patients there poses two problems, residents say: It could potentially expose them to the virus amid concerns that blacks are contracting COVID-19 at higher rates; and it could force some of the stores they rely on to close.
Nutbush resident and community volunteer Homer Osborne said he understands the need to help coronavirus patients, but he questions why officials chose Gateway.
“There are a lot of poor people in this neighborhood that come here and shop,” said Osborne, who was buying food at the center for a home delivery service he’s providing during the virus outbreak. “People won’t want to come over here. It’s just going to kill this area.”
He also cited a widespread fear of being unnecessarily exposed to the virus. “All around, people are scared,” he said.
Nutbush resident Patricia Harris wondered aloud if city officials were “trying to contaminate” the neighborhood.
