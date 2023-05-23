The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is on fire when it comes to catching up to street gangs. It adds the "Big Naddy Gang" of Strawberry Mansion in North Philly to it's list.  They indicted the CCK Gang, Christy-Rec, and 524 this year and last year they made headlines when they locked up the 46th Street Boys and 02da4. 

Four key members of  a Philadephia-gang calling themselves "The Big Naddy Gang" or "BNG" in the name of a friend who died in 2021, have been arrested and charged in connection with a a series of shootings in North Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section in 2021. The D.A.'s office made the announcement this week.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

