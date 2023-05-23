Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lanuti, DAO Gun Violence Task Force discusses the apprehension of four key members of the Big Naddy Gang in Strawberry Mansion. PHOTO--TRIBUNE STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the DAO's Gun Violence Task Force announced the arrests of four who were committing homicides and double-shootings after the murder of a friend, Namir "Big Naddy" Johnson.
Eric Degree, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms and Explosives discusses the arrest of Dontae Sutton, Jamir Brunson-Gans, Elijah Soto and Khalil Henry for their alleged involvement in a series of shootings.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lanuti, DAO Gun Violence Task Force discusses the apprehension of four key members of the Big Naddy Gang in Strawberry Mansion. PHOTO--TRIBUNE STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the DAO's Gun Violence Task Force announced the arrests of four who were committing homicides and double-shootings after the murder of a friend, Namir "Big Naddy" Johnson.
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
Eric Degree, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms and Explosives discusses the arrest of Dontae Sutton, Jamir Brunson-Gans, Elijah Soto and Khalil Henry for their alleged involvement in a series of shootings.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is on fire when it comes to catching up to street gangs. It adds the "Big Naddy Gang" of Strawberry Mansion in North Philly to it's list. They indicted the CCK Gang, Christy-Rec, and 524 this year and last year they made headlines when they locked up the 46th Street Boys and 02da4.
Four key members of a Philadephia-gang calling themselves "The Big Naddy Gang" or "BNG" in the name of a friend who died in 2021, have been arrested and charged in connection with a a series of shootings in North Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section in 2021. The D.A.'s office made the announcement this week.
Dontae Sutton,19, Jamir Brunson-Gans,20, Elijah Soto,18, and Khalil Henry,18, were responsible for homicides at 2200 W. Huntingdon Street and 2900 W. York Street in 2021, a non-fatal shooting at 3113 N. Judson Street, and double-non-fatal shootings at 2601 W. 33rd Street and at 2414 N. 33rd Street in North Philadelphia.
"These shootings involve a total of five victims, two homicides," of Derrick Jenkins and Jordan Murray of North Philadelphia, "two non-fatal shootings, four separate incidents, and four defendants, all of whom were already in custody. They were already in custody because of the deep investigative work involved that allowed us to get them into custody as quickly as possible -- so that their rampage of shootings could be stopped while these investigations continued," said District Attrorney Larry Krasner.
"We arrested the members of a group that was named after someone who was murdered," said the district attorney. "The Big Naddy" whose real name was Namir Johnson, was murdered on the 15th, and the people who killed him are being prosecuted. The people who liked him thought the best thing to do was commit more murders."
The group bragged about how tough they were on social media, You-tube and social media and even posted music videos in the name of Big Naddy. The D.A.'s Office Gun Violence Task Force investigations helped to uncover texts "linking one party to another," said Krasner.
"This involved the arrests and charging of some pretty dangerous people," said Krasner. "They said they put the H in homicide -- Then we put the J in jail -- because we have had enough killings, shootings and blood. There were juveniles on both sides of the gun."
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lanuti with the DAO Gun Violence Task Force, was part of grand jury investigation that led to the arrest of the four BNG members.
"We heard testimony from Jamir Brunson-Ganz, Donte Sutton, Khalil Henry and Elijah Soto," said Lanuti. The Grand Jury "recommends charges of attempted murder and homicide in four separete incidents in North Philadelphia. Yesterday, we arrested Donte Sutton for the attempted murder of two victims in the location of 2214 N. 33rd street on July 14, 2021...We also charged and arrested Jamir Brunson-Gantz for the attempted murder of a single victim who was shot multiple times on September 5, 2021, at 3114 N. Judson Street."
Soto and Brunson- Gantz were arrested for the murder of Jordan Murry on the 2200 block of W. Huntingdon Street. Sutton and Henry have been charged in the murder of Derrik Jenkins of the 900 block of West York Street, according to law enforcement. Henry and Sutton were arrested for two double shootings at 3829 N. 33rd street.
The investigation was led by Detective Tim Hartman who also worked with the DAO gun violence task force on previous investigations. The BNG lockup was thanks to a combination of efforts at the Attorney General's Office, the Philadelphia Police Department, and criminal analysts who went through a mountain of criminal and forensic evidence, according to Lenuti.
The motivation for the "spree of violence in North Philadelphia" wasn't drugs or pay-backs this time, but BNG was "seeking notoriety and infamy in these acts in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood," said Lanuti.
The BNG shootings "were more about past conflict, disrespect, self-promotion, through social media and having reputations for being terrorists -- a trend that we have seen the last few years that does not what was going on a decade ago," said Krasner.
While the key member of the BNG are locked up, there may be other members out there. The DAO Gun Violence Task Force is working to end violence across the city, and Lenuti had a message for any remaining associates: "If you are a gang that is committing gun violence in Philadelphia, specifically, North Philadelphia, don't be surprised if you're next...Stop now because things are only going to get worse!"
"Put the guns down-- get away from the guns-- and if you would like to spend most of your life on the street -- then you need to talk to us and tell us what you know, because this has to end!' said Krasner.
Eric Degree, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used a variety of forensic evidence through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to link the defendants to their crimes.
The ballistic imaging system allows us to link multiple shooting incidents anywhere in the nation, according to Degree. "The program has provided countless leads and has enabled law enforcement to investigate and prosecute offenders and the stop the shootings from continuing... and allows us to investigate and apprehend shooters that do not respect county lines."
Krasner also announced the formation of a new field division, the Crime Gun Enforcement Group, that works with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the District Attorney's Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. The Crime Gun Enforcement Group has helped to arrest 100 people responsible for 550 acts of violence, so far.
Each of the Big Naddy Gang members who have been arrested has a a list of priors. Gans has been previously arrested for carrying a firearm without a license and has been charged with carrying a gun with an obliterated serial number. Soto has been charged with violations of the uniform firearms act and has been charged with intent to distribute narcotics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.