It’s time for President Joe Biden’s first Oval Office address to the nation. Such an august setting is usually reserved for moments of national consequence, and safeguarding voting rights is one of those moments.
Biden sounded the alarm last month in Philadelphia when he said, “There is an unfolding assault taking place in America today — an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty.” If that’s the case, then the president needs to finish that thought with an Oval Office address making the case to his fellow Democrats for doing away with the filibuster for voting rights legislation.
There are two reasons to maneuver for passage of voting rights legislation with a simple majority, bypassing the rule that requires 60 votes to move legislation in the Senate. One has to do with the Republican Party. This isn’t the GOP Biden dealt with during his 36 years in the Senate or his eight years as vice president. The other involves Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Democrats and Republicans reauthorized the 1965 Voting Rights Act unanimously in 2006. In two rulings since then, the Supreme Court has taken a sledgehammer to the landmark legislation and has called on Congress to fix the law. Congress has done nothing.
The comprehensive voting rights bill, the For the People Act, passed the House in March. But S.1, as it is known in the Senate, failed to break the filibuster in June when no Republican voted to allow debate and a simple-majority vote on the measure. That includes seven who voted in favor of the voting rights reauthorization 15 years ago. This happened even after Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., issued a compromise proposal. And when Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., asked for unanimous consent last week for three separate voting rights bills, including S.1., Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, objected to each of them.
“We have reached a point in this chamber,” Schumer said in reaction, “where Republicans appear to oppose any measure —any measure, no matter how common sense — to protect voting rights and strengthen our democracy.” Which brings me to McConnell.
During a floor speech in March, the Republican leader defended the filibuster by using Democrats’ previous arguments in favor of it. He reminded everyone that he resisted then-President Donald Trump’s demands to kill it. Then he warned of a “scorched-earth Senate” where “as soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country. We’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side.”
Folks, we’ve seen this movie before. Not only did McConnell steal a Supreme Court seat nine months before the 2016 election, but he also blew up the filibuster to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed as a justice with a simple majority in 2017. The rationale was fair-is-fair because Democrats ended the filibuster to confirm then-President Barack Obama’s lower-court judges in 2013.
McConnell’s high-mindedness about how a president shouldn’t nominate anyone to the Supreme Court during an election year went out the window after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last September. Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as a justice just eight days before the 2020 election. Anyone paying attention to McConnell knew he would snatch that seat as part of his longstanding effort to remake the judiciary.
The Washington Post’s Fact Checker has declared there is “little evidence” that McConnell would obliterate the filibuster. But I’ve seen enough breadcrumbs to be certain that he would do it if Republicans retook the Senate. Such a victory would give McConnell the fig leaf he needed to declare that the American people wanted a brake on Democratic ambitions and that the filibuster would stand in the way of the Republican agenda (whatever that is). And he could justify the move by using the principled arguments by Democrats against it. “We can’t let obstructionists block us from delivering results for the American people,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted in March.
In an Oval Office address, Biden should argue that the nationwide assault on voting rights requires a response. That Senate Republicans have demonstrated a disdain for protecting voting rights. That McConnell stands poised to eliminate the filibuster to stymie Biden’s agenda if the GOP regains the majority. And that “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” as Biden put it in Philadelphia, demands to be met with more than stirring rhetoric.
Biden should call for the elimination of the filibuster to get a voting rights package through the Senate and dare McConnell to make good on his threats if he becomes majority leader again. It’s a gamble, but what good is having the majority if you’re not going to exercise the power that comes with it on an issue as fundamental as voting rights? All that’s needed is for the president to call on Senate Democrats to roll the dice.
