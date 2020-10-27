Monday's shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. by Philadelphia police officers has become a political topic.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) issued a statement on the shooting:

"Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost. We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death. It makes the shock and grief and violence of yesterday’s shooting that much more painful, especially for a community that has already endured so much trauma. Walter Wallace’s life, like too many others’, was a Black life that mattered — to his mother, to his family, to his community, to all of us.

"At the same time, no amount of anger at the very real injustices in our society excuses violence. Attacking police officers and vandalizing small businesses, which are already struggling during a pandemic, does not bend the moral arc of the universe closer to justice. It hurts our fellow citizens. Looting is not a protest, it is a crime. It draws attention away from the real tragedy of a life cut short. As a nation, we are strong enough to both meet the challenges of real police reform, including implementing a national use of force standard, and to maintain peace and security in our communities. That must be our American mission. That is how we will deliver real justice. All Donald Trump does is fan the flames of division in our society. He is incapable of doing the real work to bring people together. We will.

"We are all praying for the entire Wallace family, and for our nation, that we may move toward healing."

A spokesperson for President Donald Trump, Katrina Pierson, also commented on the shooting.

“Joe Biden had 8 years as Vice President to undo the damage caused by nearly 40 years of racist policies that he authored while sitting in the United States Senate," said Pierson, a Trump 2020 senior advisor. "For decades, Democrats had made empty promises to the Black community and reaped the benefits of the Black vote without delivering on their words. Between now and Election Day, Americans will learn the truth of Biden’s racist track record and President Trump’s unwavering commitment to Black America.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey released the following statement on the fatal shooting:

“I am saddened and disturbed at the loss of another Black man, Walter Wallace Jr., at the hands of the police. My heart is with the Wallace family and the West Philadelphia community that Walter called home. I have spoken with Mayor Kenney and Police Commissioner Outlaw to express my concern about what I saw on video of Mr. Wallace’s last moments. There must be a swift and truly independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Wallace’s death.

"Police officers have difficult, dangerous jobs that require quick decisions with long-term consequences. We must find ways to protect the safety of everyone involved in these critical situations and to de-escalate them, rather than firing a dozen shots, especially when a victim may be in mental distress. There are no simple answers, but as long as people of color keep dying unnecessarily at the hands of police, we must keep searching for solutions and striving for systemic change.

"Walter Wallace Jr.’s life mattered. His death is a tragedy and another failure of our systems of policing and criminal justice. We have to change how police and law enforcement respond to these situations, and we can start by passing the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. It is long past time to reform a system that has been broken for far too long and cost far too many lives. In the coming days, I will be introducing legislation to change how the police interact with people with disabilities and those experiencing a mental health crisis. My bill will create a permanent review board to examine every violent interaction between law enforcement and people with disabilities, and also provide new resources for people in mental health crises as well as specific training for law enforcement to appropriately respond to them.

"The unrest in Philadelphia overnight is demonstrative of a community in pain and asking for justice. I am listening, and I will continue to fight to reform our systems. My thoughts and prayers are with the Wallace family and all of those who are grieving, the 30 police officers who were injured in the line of duty yesterday, and the people of West Philadelphia.”