WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court not to take up a lawsuit that calls the all-male military draft unconstitutional.
Because Congress is considering whether women should also be required to sign-up, Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a brief to the court, “any reconsideration of the constitutionality of the male-only registration requirement ... would be premature at this time.”
The brief does not state whether President Joe Biden believes women should be included, nor does it defend the current system that requires only men 18 to 26 to submit their information should a military draft be needed again.
“Congress’s attention to the question may soon eliminate any need for the court to grapple with that constitutional question,” Prelogar wrote.
The American Civil Liberties Union, representing two men and a group called the National Coalition for Men, challenged the men-only requirement as “one of the last sex-based classifications in federal law.”
“It imposes selective burdens on men, reinforces the notion that women are not full and equal citizens, and perpetuates stereotypes about men’s and women’s capabilities,” the ACLU’s brief told the court.
The Trump administration defended the current system in lower courts, and Biden’s Department of Justice twice asked the court for extensions before filing its response.
Ria Tabacco Mar, director of the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, said the result was telling.
“Noticeably absent from the government’s brief is any argument that men-only registration is constitutional,” Mar said. “That is not surprising given that men-only registration is outdated, based on gender stereotypes, and no longer recommended by the military itself.”
A special commission set up by Congress to specifically study the issue said last year that requiring women — not just men — to register when they turn 18, would make it “possible to draw on the talent of a unified nation in a time of national emergency.”
Military leaders have said the same. But Congress has been reluctant. And the last time the Supreme Court considered the issue, it was constitutional to require only men to register.
In 1981, the court ruled 6 to 3 in Rostker v. Goldberg that because the primary function of the draft was to form combat-ready forces, Congress was justified in treating men and women differently. At the time, women were excluded from combat roles.
But that is no longer the case. The military removed its categorical ban on women in combat in 2013. All jobs became open to women two years later.
