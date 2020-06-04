NEW YORK — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is encouraging her fans to remain “focused” in the fight for justice for George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died in police custody after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during his arrest. His death has sparked demonstrations in the United States and across the globe.

The Grammy-winning artist shared a poignant message on Instagram Wednesday, which featured an aerial photo of thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators filling the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Accompanying the picture were the words: “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

In the wake of Floyd’s death, Beyoncé expressed her hurt and anger Monday on Instagram, calling on her fans to take action and refuse to “normalize the pain.”

“We’re broken and we’re disgusted,” she said in an impassioned video posted to her Instagram page. “We cannot normalize this pain. I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, Black, brown and anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

The “Formation” hitmaker went on to say that there had “been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences.”

“Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”

On Monday, she posted: “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American.”

Beyoncé ended the video by asking fans to visit a page on her website which includes links to several petitions. One of the petitions on Change.org has already amassed more than 9 million signatures.

“Continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our country,” she said.

Beyoncé’s latest post on the issue came hours after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Chauvin would now face second-degree murder charges and the three other officers involved in the arrest would be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Other stars have spoken out on the Floyd case.

In a powerful video posted to Instagram this week, Wanda Sykes called on white people to “step up” and take on systematic racism.

Captioning it “#blacklivesmatter I’ve been drinking ... but that’s when the truth comes,” Sykes addressed her feelings in a nearly 14-minute video about the nationwide demonstrations against police brutality.

“I’m tired. ... It’s been a lot,” Sykes said. “Here’s the thing, I’m tired. I’m exhausted. And I appreciate them, but I’m tired of getting texts from my white friends saying ‘thinking of you, I hear you, I love you,’ that’s great and I appreciate it, ... I’m not discounting them at all but ... it’s kinda empty,” Sykes said, adding, “You don’t get to just drop that off and then go on about your life and feel good about yourself.”

She continued: “Here’s what it is. There was slavery, the Civil War, the North won the Civil War, and this is your part too. We know all about the racists and the white supremacists who are on the South side, but where’s all but where’s all the heroes, where’s all the people who were on the North side? Who’s all the people who won, where y’all?”

The comedian and actress said she’s fed up with people who talk a big game about racial equality, but do nothing to back it up.

Then in Hollywood, Keke Palmer was on the frontlines of a peaceful demonstration Tuesday.

The actress spoke passionately to several members of the National Guard who were at the scene, asking them to march alongside protesters and telling them to “be the change” in the fight against racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd.

“We have people here that need your help,” Palmer said in a video tweeted by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz. “This is when y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you, so march with us.”

She continued: “March with us. March beside us. Get your people. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Let’s just do it. We start marching and you march with us. Make history with us, please.”

Also, the cast of the television show “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has made a 100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network.

Dan Goor, co-creator of the show, took to Twitter to make the announcement and to “condemn” the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“The cast and showrunner of ‘Brooklyn 99’ condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”

Stephanie Beatriz, who stars on the show as Det. Rosa Diaz, made a personal donation to the fund as well. She also urged any actors who portray police officers on television to do the same.

“I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv,” she tweeted. “If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math.”