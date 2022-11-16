What can be done to improve health status for African Americans and achieve health equity?
My answers stem from insights I have gained as a student, a physician, an educator and interim dean for the Office of Health Equity Diversity and Inclusion (OHEDI) at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine.
Connection
Temple’s health enterprise is headquartered in and serves North Philadelphia, the poorest neighborhood in the city. The community surrounding our hospital faces poverty, gun violence, and life expectancy rates that are the shortest of all regions in the city.
The health care professionals we attract, however, are driven to make a difference. One is Dr. Vincent Cowell, a physician who leads by selfless sacrifice and by example. A physician sought after by other institutions. I once asked him why he stayed at Temple. His response was that the underserved deserve great care.
Cowell attended the Philadelphia public schools, with a father who had a fourth-grade education and mother who encouraged him to “always be the best the world has seen.”
He knows intimately the path our community must forge to succeed. In his youth, he shined shoes at the Union League, worked at the cafeteria of Pennsylvania Hospital, then as an operating room clerk, where he watched the doctors and nurses and felt a need to belong.
Cowell’s road to medicine was long and sometimes unwelcoming. He made it while working and raising a family. Outside of his family, he credits his success to mentors he met along the way, including Dr. James Batts, an African-American professor at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, where Cowell studied in the 1980s.
Batts sponsored a yearly dinner for underrepresented medical students and faculty to show them he understood being "other."
“I attended [Dr. Batt’s dinner] every year. It was pure joy,” Cowell said. When Batts died in 1992, Cowell sponsored the Batts dinner himself.
“Look back, give back: that was Dr. Batt’s motto,” Cowell said.
Determination
Kwasi Aboagye, a fourth-year African-American Temple medical student, knows the life-altering impact made by role models like Batts.
A student leader vested in improving the lagging health standards for African Americans, student-physician Aboagye and two medical students founded Creating Opportunities for Diversity and Equity in Medicine (CODE Med), a nonprofit that counsels students interested in medicine.
This achievement is especially poignant as Aboagye and his partners were told by college advisers they would never make it to medical school. With grit and determination, Aboagye rose in defiance of the limited vision set for him. He took his experience and molded it into a gift, encouraging marginalized youth to define and pursue their dreams.
Research demonstrates that the students least likely to be groomed for medical careers by mainstream society are most likely to innately care about — and effectively care for — marginalized patients. Studies show that patients' outcomes improve when their doctors look like them and understand them.
Beyond the literature, the real-life experiences and lessons of student-physicians Bianca Aibuedefe and Houston Curtis have driven their passion to create connections in health care with patients. Natural connections engender trust. That is why Temple, through the partnership between OHEDI and the Center for Urban Bioethics, invests in educational pathway programs like Diversity Scholars for pre-matriculants to medical school. Trust between patients and providers is a linchpin to health improvement.
We also strive to raise scholarships to make medical school affordable and accessible for people underrepresented in medicine and other first-generation students like Kenneth Jordan of the MD Class of 2025.
“The scholarship I’ve been awarded is an example of Temple’s commitment to creating a new, diverse generation of doctors to revolutionize health care,” he said.
Commitment
The more people gainfully employed in a community, the better its health. Jobs, therefore, are another focus for community health improvement.
Temple University Hospital invites community members returning from incarceration to apply for jobs with good benefits and training programs to learn new skills. We also offer an employment program that prioritizes applicants from our neighborhood. It is paired with a training program, creating community health workers (CHWs) who, in turn, help us care for our community.
CHWs make regular home visits to chronically ill patients to assess their needs. CHWs then connect the patient and a Temple community health nurse using Facetime to facilitate an evaluation and, if needed, immediate medical intervention.
Many CHWs work for the Temple Center for Population Health (TCPH) — a “wellness neighborhood” tapping 50 community medical offices and a dozen agencies that help with food programs, utility bill assistance, transportation and other necessities.
The TCHP model keeps people healthier and saves money, avoiding costly hospitalizations. And with CHWs serving as the “face” of the enterprise, we generate important relatability and trust. CHWs are patients’ neighbors. Neighbors who help them stay healthy at home.
Neighbors were the subject of a phenomenal idea our medical school Student Diversity Council gave us two years ago: Invite North Philadelphia neighbors to the interviews for candidates with the Admissions Committee. Give them a say in choosing their future doctors. Keen judges of character, our neighbors help us choose wisely. The program is a boon to community perception of the medical school and the hospital. This idea is gold — and we are spreading it across academic channels.
Excellence: in Temple’s DNA
To improve community health, medical schools and teaching hospitals must examine their own minds and hearts. At Temple, we are challenging ourselves to uncover and root out biases that we may not even realize we carry.
We are also learning to view health care though a new lens. Dr. Grace Ma, director of our Center for Asian Health, says, “Health care isn’t just about doctor’s orders; it’s partnership, it’s what we build together.”
And there’s much to do, together: Develop culturally relevant health care tactics. Create processes to quantify patient perceptions of care — and, when needed, develop improvement plans.
At Temple, empowered minds converge to challenge oppressive ideas. Inclusivity is not a priority for Temple; it’s in our DNA — going back 138 years to our founding in 1884 as a night school for working people and as a hospital for immigrants who flocked to then-heavily industrialized North Philadelphia for work.
We have a long way to go before words like “fair and equal” describe health care and overall wellbeing for the marginalized including the poor, African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and many other groups in Philadelphia and beyond.
Which is precisely why, every day, Temple and community members work together — finding solutions, breaking down barriers to opportunity, championing equal rights, building trust and hope. These things are not just ideals. They are health.
This country was founded by immigrants on a dream not yet realized, a hope that the space created would enable the poor and the downtrodden to be lifted. Every generation has fought to define and to push this reality. Along the way there have been detractors to be wooed and ingrained beliefs to be shattered. Because at every step in the history of the country there have been those who have bravely stood up and demanded to be seen. Temple has always been at the forefront of redefining that dream.
