A leading member of the Temple University faculty since 2009, Dr. Abiona Berkeley is interim senior associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple, where also serves as professor of clinical anesthesiology. She grew up in the United States, Guyana and Barbados before returning to the United States to complete her education: Swarthmore College (BA); University of Pennsylvania (JD); University of California-San Francisco (MD). A fellowship-trained pain medicine specialist, Berkeley directed Temple’s Anesthesiology Residency program for nine years. She is currently the president of Temple University Health System’s Medical Staff Office.